Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Retirement Capital Strategies Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Infla

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Capital Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 76 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+capital+strategies/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,535 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 270,006 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.05%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 86,862 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 174,777 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 146,491 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 113,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 216,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 37,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 61,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 270,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.

Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES. Also check out:

1. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's Undervalued Stocks
2. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus