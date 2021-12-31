Retirement Capital Strategies Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Infla

New Purchases: AGG, XVV, SCHB, ITOT, NURE, IUSB, EUSB, IWV, EAOK, EAOM, EAOR, EAOA, BGRN, ORCL, IWL, SGOV, KZR, NVDA, AIT, IVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2021Q4, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 76 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,535 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 270,006 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.05% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 86,862 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 174,777 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 146,491 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 113,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 216,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 37,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 61,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 270,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.26 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.