JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, Tivity Health Inc

- New Purchases: XJH, DNP, U, VWOB, PLD, AAP, ARLP, AME, APH, ARCC, AJG, BCE, BLL, BIO, AZTA, CBRE, CP, KMX, FIS, CHD, CCI, DXCM, DCI, DUK, ENTG, EXPE, EXR, IT, GBX, MNST, PEAK, INFO, ILMN, IFF, INTU, KIM, MDU, MKL, MLM, MRVL, MTD, MU, MVIS, MPWR, NFLX, ORLY, ODFL, PKG, RPM, RPT, RGEN, SBAC, SNA, SWN, STE, TECH, TFX, TSCO, RIG, VMC, GWW, WCN, WST, HEI.A, TDG, RDS.B, WNS, CLR, PRO, DFS, MASI, ULTA, CYRX, PM, IRDM, CHTR, PACB, FRC, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, NOW, PANW, BFAM, ARCT, CDW, VCYT, QTWO, CYBR, W, LC, WK, QSR, ETSY, BKI, CABO, RACE, WSC, TEAM, NTLA, SITE, TWLO, COUP, BL, SNAP, FND, SE, SLDB, SPOT, MREO, DOCU, PDD, MRNA, CRWD, DT, SPT, AYRO, PLTR, FSR, SGFY, OSCR, COIN, TSP, PATH, INDI, DWAC, ONL, NU, HGTY, ANGL, ARKX, BITS, CIBR, COMT, DBEF, EAOA, FNDE, GOVT, HYD, HYLB, IWL, IXG, IXN, IYE, PXH, PZA, RSX, SCHA, SCHC, SCHG, SCHP, SCHR, SCHX, SHM, TIP, TLH, VLUE, VUSB,
- Added Positions: FNDF, AVEM, IJH, SPEM, MDYV, INFL, SCHD, DON, PRF, MDYG, VIG, GNR, SPDW, VIGI, GLDM, IEMG, AVUV, IJR, ESGD, SPYG, VEA, VNQ, VOE, ESGE, JHEM, BMY, PXD, PSA, ESGV, JMST, VTV, VUG, BRK.B, DHR, HD, JPM, JNJ, TJX, TXN, CELC, DEM, EFV, ESGU, ICLN, MOTI, SLYG, VCSH, VSGX, XJR, CB, T, APD, MO, AMT, AMP, ADI, TFC, BAC, BMRN, BA, CSX, CDNS, CNP, CVX, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COST, DVN, DEO, ETN, ECL, EW, LLY, EQIX, XOM, NEE, FDX, GD, GE, GPC, GSK, WELL, HON, IBM, ITW, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MTB, MRK, MS, NKE, NOC, OMC, OKE, PNC, PFE, PGR, ROK, RDS.A, TRV, SBUX, SSYS, TSM, TGT, TEVA, TMO, TTE, TRP, UPS, RTX, DIS, LULU, AVGO, DBRG, TSLA, NXPI, GWRE, SPLK, PSX, WDAY, FTAI, SHOP, FTV, ASIX, OKTA, HFRO, REZI, ALC, UBER, CARR, OTIS, KD, AGG, AOM, AOR, BITQ, DLN, DRIV, EAGG, EFG, FNDA, FNDX, GLD, HACK, ITM, IUSB, IWR, NANR, QCLN, RPAR, SCHB, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, USMV, VBK, VBR, VNQI, VXUS, XMPT,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, DES, GIM, IYLD, VV, IAU, IDV, JHSC, VO, SPLG, SPSM, ALE, ASML, AMZN, AON, AAPL, AMAT, CF, MCO, VZ, MSCI, BUD, VRSK, ZTS, GOOG, BIL, DGRO, IWF, MINT, VB, VEU, VTI, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ANSS, ADSK, GOLD, BLK, BAM, BF.B, CSGP, NNN, COP, EXC, FICO, FAST, FISV, F, HSY, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, VTRS, NVDA, PAYX, PEP, PG, ROP, CRM, SNY, SRCL, SYK, TYL, TSN, UL, VFC, WPC, WMT, WFC, WTW, XEL, CEF, SPE, PLM, DAL, SPSC, KMI, FB, ABBV, VEEV, BABA, SPNE, TRU, PYPL, SQ, CHWY, OGN, ARKK, DTN, DVY, ESML, IEFA, IJT, IVW, IWO, KWEB, MJ, PWV, RAFE, SPAB, SPY, XLK, XLU,
- Sold Out: TVTY, MDP, MDP, XBI, FBND, BNDX, CACC, CPRT, GSLC, DELL, NKLA, LMND, DKNG, SKLZ, RBLX, MILE, SAM, EMB, IEP, FPX, GNOM, LMRK, GSSC, IEI, IGM, MDIV, PCY, POTX, RJN, SCHE, UCO, VGK, VONV, AMRN, ROL, CRL, CVCO, DISH, FDS, JKHY, MKTX, SPGI, CASY, TAP, MORN, NVR, OMCL, CTAS, POOL, SPG, VRSN, OPK, IBKR, VMW, MAIN, UI, IQV, CXP, PAYC,
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 904,416 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 182,550 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 263,457 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 484,228 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 230,972 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.350200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1291.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 259,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 274.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)
JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Tivity Health Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $25.48.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.
