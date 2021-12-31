JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, Tivity Health Inc

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, Tivity Health Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q4, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 848 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 904,416 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 182,550 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 263,457 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 484,228 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 230,972 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.350200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1291.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 259,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 274.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Tivity Health Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.