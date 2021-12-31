Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, Tivity Health Inc

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company JNBA Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, Tivity Health Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q4, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 848 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JNBA Financial Advisors
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 904,416 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 182,550 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 263,457 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 484,228 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 230,972 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.350200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1291.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 586,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 228,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 259,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 127.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 104,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 245.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 274.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Tivity Health Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.



