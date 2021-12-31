Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc, SiTime Corp, Sells Synaptics Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, LHC Group Inc

- New Purchases: ABG, CDMO, EWCZ, FIVN, HHR, ETSY, ASML,
- Added Positions: SITM, ASTE, AMN, FRPT, TTGT, LESL, ZI, NSC, APTV, MELI, AMZN, CTAS, COST, ACN, NOW, POOL, MPWR, IBN, GOOGL, DHR, JPM, CRL, GNRC, AVLR, RYAAY, MSCI, DIS, ISRG, MRNA, MCHI, PLNT, NICE, CRWD, SPGI, ARWR,
- Reduced Positions: SYNA, LAD, HALO, TTEK, INMD, CALX, BABA, WK, U, AMD, DOMO, ONTO, MSFT, PJT, MEDP, EVBG, BYD, TNDM, FOXF, CYRX, SSD, ATSG, OSTK, OMCL, LPSN, AX, CHRS, HUBS, RPD, PFGC, LASR, CSTL, ADBE, ZTS, AAPL, CSGP, MA, CCI, SYK, FCN, FFIN, HEI, STZ, ARCE, EQIX, EL, FTV, ASR, HZNP, NKE, PG, QCOM, ALLY, WCN, BURL, RNG, CDW, HCA,
- Sold Out: LHCG, DECK, CMCSA, SQ, EXAS, MDT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investments, LLC
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 534,115 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 270,576 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 122,102 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.8%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 325,128 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 151,413 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 130,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 772,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 386,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $124.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 2582.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $235.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 76,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 57.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 451,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 220,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 178,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in TechTarget Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 246,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 94,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
