Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc, SiTime Corp, Sells Synaptics Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, LHC Group Inc

ABG, CDMO, EWCZ, FIVN, HHR, ETSY, ASML, Added Positions: SITM, ASTE, AMN, FRPT, TTGT, LESL, ZI, NSC, APTV, MELI, AMZN, CTAS, COST, ACN, NOW, POOL, MPWR, IBN, GOOGL, DHR, JPM, CRL, GNRC, AVLR, RYAAY, MSCI, DIS, ISRG, MRNA, MCHI, PLNT, NICE, CRWD, SPGI, ARWR,

SITM, ASTE, AMN, FRPT, TTGT, LESL, ZI, NSC, APTV, MELI, AMZN, CTAS, COST, ACN, NOW, POOL, MPWR, IBN, GOOGL, DHR, JPM, CRL, GNRC, AVLR, RYAAY, MSCI, DIS, ISRG, MRNA, MCHI, PLNT, NICE, CRWD, SPGI, ARWR, Reduced Positions: SYNA, LAD, HALO, TTEK, INMD, CALX, BABA, WK, U, AMD, DOMO, ONTO, MSFT, PJT, MEDP, EVBG, BYD, TNDM, FOXF, CYRX, SSD, ATSG, OSTK, OMCL, LPSN, AX, CHRS, HUBS, RPD, PFGC, LASR, CSTL, ADBE, ZTS, AAPL, CSGP, MA, CCI, SYK, FCN, FFIN, HEI, STZ, ARCE, EQIX, EL, FTV, ASR, HZNP, NKE, PG, QCOM, ALLY, WCN, BURL, RNG, CDW, HCA,

SYNA, LAD, HALO, TTEK, INMD, CALX, BABA, WK, U, AMD, DOMO, ONTO, MSFT, PJT, MEDP, EVBG, BYD, TNDM, FOXF, CYRX, SSD, ATSG, OSTK, OMCL, LPSN, AX, CHRS, HUBS, RPD, PFGC, LASR, CSTL, ADBE, ZTS, AAPL, CSGP, MA, CCI, SYK, FCN, FFIN, HEI, STZ, ARCE, EQIX, EL, FTV, ASR, HZNP, NKE, PG, QCOM, ALLY, WCN, BURL, RNG, CDW, HCA, Sold Out: LHCG, DECK, CMCSA, SQ, EXAS, MDT,

Newton, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc, SiTime Corp, European Wax Center Inc, Astec Industries Inc, sells Synaptics Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, LHC Group Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Tetra Tech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Calix Inc (CALX) - 534,115 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 270,576 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 122,102 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.8% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 325,128 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 151,413 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 130,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 772,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 386,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $124.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $138.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 2582.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $235.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 76,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 57.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 451,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $103.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 220,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 45.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 178,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in TechTarget Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 246,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 94,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.