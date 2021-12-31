Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brighton Jones Llc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Lam Research Corp, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, LendingClub Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Brighton Jones Llc (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Lam Research Corp, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, LendingClub Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Omeros Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighton Jones Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brighton Jones Llc owns 532 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTON JONES LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 183,400 shares, 28.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 639,039 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,172,662 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 7,533,706 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 418,471 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $160.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,172,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 947.10%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 421.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 106,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 339,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 361.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 103,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.



