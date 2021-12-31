Bellevue Asset Management, Llc Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, eBay Inc, Omeros Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, General Electric Co, Timberland Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: TT, EBAY, IDV, VSCO, NTRB, IYW, ICLN, SG, RIVN, ONL, RENT, RENT, PTLO, LCID, CHPT, CHPT, DOCU, AMD, ABBV, HHC, BLNK, EYPT, TER, SIRI, MRVL, ITW, CCL, RIOT,

Added Positions: LMBS, FTSM, FNX, QLV, JHMH, JPUS, JHMT, JHCS, LUV, INTC, JPIN, JHMC, FXO, OMER, O, DINT, RIO, SPY, PTRA, NRDY, PAY, PAY, DCT, ZM, DGRO, BIGC, FIXD, HNDL, IWM, TOTL, VXUS, VYM, VRSN, CSGP, CPRT, GLW, EPD, FDX, GIS, IBM, LSCC, LEN, PEP, ROP, UNP, FOUR, VZ, HEI.A, DG, GWRE, WIX, HQY, LBRDK, ETSY, SQ, KMX, BIPC,

Reduced Positions: MSFT, SBUX, BMY, COST, TSBK, AAPL, WRB, AMGN, F, CSCO, UPS, MA, T, CMCSA, FNDB, DIS, ZBH, VMW, PTF, UNH, PTH, PXF, BAC, XOM, GILD, JPM, JNJ, KMB, NFLX, PCAR, PFE, WY, TSLA, FBHS, BABA, TWLO, HOOD, DDWM, FXG, PEZ, PFI, PRN, PSL, PXI, SLV, VTI, HRTX, RAMP, AEO, ECOL, ACGL, BECN, BAM, CACC, DUK, EMN, EMR, ENB, GVA, ITGR, HAE, HAS, INSM, VIAV, KLAC, KMT, LAD, MHO, MANT, MU, VTRS, NVDA, NEOG, ORCL, PNFP, PRU, ROLL, ONTO, SMTC, SLAB, SHOO, TGT, AXON, TXRH, CTLP, URBN, VTR, VSAT, WAL, KTOS, NEO, RQI, UTF, EVR, ALGT, MRTX, CYRX, LOPE, IOVA, PEB, NSPR, KKR, ENV, BWXT, FRC, DOOR, FIVE, TPH, PTCT, REXR, SAIC, RVNC, QTWO, NOMD, BOOT, NVRO, FRPT, ASND, BPMC, WING, UNVR, GBT, HLI, PFGC, TWNK, TEAM, RRR, NTLA, SMPL, AYX, AVLR, RPAY, NIO, STRO, ACA, TWST, ALEC, ADPT, PHR, BRBR, SITM, ONEM, NARI, ACCD, ASAN, VNT, LUNG, MSP, PAYA, ALGM, CERT, WOOF, MYTE, BTRS, HIMS, ALKT, PRVA, FLYW, FIGS, BRDG, PYCR, UP, DTN, EEM, EFA, FDD, FNDX, FXN, IXP, IYE, JHML, JHMU, MJ, PGX, PUI, VNQ,

Sold Out: GE, SYK, VER, CUK, TTD, PHO, GRI, ATSG, QDEL, JAZZ, SPGI, RCKT, KURA, PYPL, ACB, FWONK, TRIL, RETA, SNAP, DCPH, LYFT, BMBL, CURV, KD, THCX, HMC, DOX, APA, BK, CWT, CAH, CHKP, EOG, FCX, ZEN, LH, TSCO, WAB, JHS, DAN, TWTR, MGNI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, eBay Inc, Omeros Corp, Realty Income Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, General Electric Co, Timberland Bancorp Inc, Ford Motor Co, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bellevue Asset Management, Llc owns 563 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,408 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,622 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 83,888 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 136,605 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98889.13% FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX) - 63,652 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $164.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 98889.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 136,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 72.32%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Davis Select International ETF by 88.87%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carnival PLC. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $19.59.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Bellevue Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15.