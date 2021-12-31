Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Inspire Advisors, LLC Buys Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Ansys Inc

Investment company Inspire Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Ansys Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspire Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inspire Advisors, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Inspire Advisors, LLC
  1. Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN) - 3,683,360 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
  2. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 2,131,242 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10%
  3. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 1,071,521 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  4. Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 864,178 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76%
  5. Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) - 912,924 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $300.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $100.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 2,131,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 135.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 221,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire 100 ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 661,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 273,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 83,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23.



