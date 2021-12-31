Inspire Advisors, LLC Buys Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Ansys Inc

New Purchases: SPLG, SPYV, IT, GWRE, APH, IJR, APAM, LAZ, EW, UNP, IVV, NTNX, CBOE, IDXX, IGIB, REGN, DXCM, ALGN, MFA, SPMB, HD, VGSH, PSA, VEEV, QQQ, SPTI, SOFI, SOFI, FTI, SMFG, ADAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Ansys Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inspire Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inspire Advisors, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN) - 3,683,360 shares, 29.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) - 2,131,242 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.10% Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 1,071,521 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 864,178 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76% Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) - 912,924 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $300.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $100.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 2,131,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 135.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 221,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire 100 ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 661,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 273,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 83,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Inspire Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23.