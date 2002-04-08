Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Present at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, announced today that it will be participating at the Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference, which is to be held on February 8 and 9, 2022.



Members of the Company’s management team will be meeting with investors and will also participate on the Dry Bulk Shipping Panel.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

