Alkaline88® Kicks Off National Marketing Efforts Around Super Bowl Weekend

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, will be participating in multiple national marketing efforts surrounding the country’s biggest sporting event, Super Bowl LVI, taking place in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. These include a two-page advertisement in the USA TODAY Super Bowl LVI Preview, partnering with two NFL personalities for Radio Row, and being a premier sponsor and the exclusive bottled water for Shaq’s Fun House, the biggest party of Super Bowl week. The Company expects to create tens of millions of meaningful impressions from these activities. The Company is also proud to support our Country’s wounded warriors as a sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Bowl.

“Alkaline88® is the fastest-growing top-ten enhanced water brand in the Country, and Super Bowl weekend is a perfect opportunity to further increase our brand awareness and consideration amongst millions of Americans,” said Tom Hutchison, Chief Marketing Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’re getting incredibly efficient brand equity building from this group of marketing activities surrounding one of the biggest sporting events in the world. We have an incredibly high-quality and impactful product, and these particular efforts reinforce the association with sports and wellness that we’re building. As a veteran, I’m really excited about the work with the Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta and the Stars & Stripes bowl.”

Alkaline88® marketing activities during Super Bowl weekend include:

USA TODAY Super Bowl Preview Centerfold Ad Alkaline88 will have the 2-page centerfold spread in the USA TODAY Super Bowl LVI Preview publication 1 million copies will be printed and available side-by-side the daily USA TODAY wherever newspapers are sold. A digital copy of the publication will be shared directly with 10 million sports fans, while there is additional organic traffic to the website.

Radio Row Alkaline88 is partnering with two NFL personalities during Radio Row and other endorsement opportunities throughout the weekend. Radio Hall of Fame personality Mike Golic and Football Hall of Fame candidate Tony Boselli will represent Alkaline88. Mr. Golic and Mr. Boselli will endorse Alkaline88 in multiple radio interviews to listening markets across the country.

Shaq’s Fun House Alkaline88 is a premier sponsor and the exclusive bottled water of the Hottest Party on Big Game Weekend. Guests, including A-list celebrity influencers, will stay hydrated at the Deliciously Smooth™ Hydration Station and enjoy Alkaline88 aluminum bottles in the VIP areas. Attendees can also participate in carnival fun with Alkaline88’s Shaq Splash Attack water cannon carnival game.

Stars & Stripes Tribute Flag Football Bowl Alkaline88 is honored to support America’s Wounded Warriors of Delta Sierra Football Team, as a sponsor for the Stars & Stripes Tribute Flag Football Bowl. The Company is proud to join with Alkaline88 advisory board member and brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal in recognizing the service and sacrifice of these American heroes. Game One features Snoop’s Special Stars, a group of LA-based kids with special needs finding joy and therapy through the game of football. Game Two features the Wounded Warriors of Sierra Delta vs. NFL Alumni including Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.



Mr. Hutchison continues, “As our company has continued to grow, so has the scale of our marketing efforts. Now, the great partnership we’ve formed with Authentic Brands Group and Shaquille O’Neal is yielding opportunities to efficiently market Alkaline88 on some of the country’s biggest stages. We’re glad to be a part of the extra excitement that is building in Los Angeles this year as the Rams will host the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Beyond our activities surrounding the Super Bowl in the second-largest city in the US, we’ll also have more national exposure for our brand than we’ve ever had before in the coming weeks. Additionally, we’re rolling these marketing partnerships into further opportunities later in the year, around major events like the Stanley Cup, US Open in Tennis, and the Boston Marathon. Our combined focus on marketing the brand and expanding national retail footprint mean that more people than ever before will see Alkaline88 and be able to find it at a retailer near them. This will be a great end to our fiscal 2022 and a great kickoff to our next fiscal year.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

