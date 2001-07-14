Q4 Inc to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on March 2nd

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, intends to release its fourth quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a video webcast on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 8:30 a.m. EST on March 2, 2022. The event will be hosted by Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F571173593. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.

Audience questions will be taken real-time via the Q4 Platform. Investors can also submit their questions in advance to [email protected] or via our IR website. We will do our best to respond to your questions either on the webcast, if time permits or shortly thereafter. We appreciate your interest.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005598/en/