RenovoRx to Host "Delivering Therapy Where it Matters" Fireside Chat with CEO, Shaun Bagai, on February 23rd at 12 P.M. ET

RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, will host the “Delivering Therapy Where it Matters” fireside chat with CEO, Shaun Bagai, on Wednesday, February 23rd at 12 p.m. ET.

During the video webinar, Mr. Bagai will discuss RenovoRx’s unique approach to fighting cancer through localized and targeted chemotherapy. Additionally, he will review the Company’s anticipated milestones for 2022 and discuss the Company’s plan to execute on its vision to develop innovative therapies that decrease side effects typical of systemic chemotherapy, while improving quality of life for cancer patients. The webinar is open to the public. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the Q & A portion of the webinar.

To register for the event please visit %26ldquo%3BDelivering+Therapy+Where+it+Matters%26rdquo%3B+Fireside+Chat+with+CEO%2C+Shaun+Bagai.

For additional information please contact KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected].

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMPTM) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005623/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership