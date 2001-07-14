CyrusOne Announces New Leadership in Northern Virginia to Support Public Sector Growth

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that Anthony Rizzo has been hired to serve as Vice President, Public Sector for CyrusOne. Based in Northern Virginia, Anthony brings over 20 years of experience in data center public sector and infrastructure solutions to CyrusOne. In his role, he will lead CyrusOne’s public sector and federal team in Northern Virginia.

Before joining CyrusOne, Anthony served as Managing Partner at CPG Beyond, LLC, collaborating directly with hyperscale companies building and operating data centers. He has also served as the Senior Vice President of Public Sector for Schneider Electric MCSS (formerly Lee Technologies Inc.), where he developed unique sales plans and managed successful partnerships.

“I am excited to join the CyrusOne team as we accelerate our work for our public sector customers,” said Anthony Rizzo, Vice President, Public Sector at CyrusOne. “Cloud computing deployments continue to be a major priority for the public sector. With a large and established global data center footprint, CyrusOne is well-positioned to help our public sector partners achieve their goals as they migrate and transition to ‘As a Service Platforms.’ I look forward to working with my colleagues to help implement and deploy the next-generation of secured cloud systems for our global customers and the U.S. government.”

With 8 data centers in Northern Virginia spanning more than 1.9 million square feet, CyrusOne has one of the region's largest data center colocation campuses. CyrusOne’s Sterling Virginia campus has direct access to an essential Internet Exchange points in the U.S. and CyrusOne’s National IX.

“In his decades of experience in the public sector, Anthony has a great track record of directing competitive growth strategies and building strong partnerships,” said David Ferdman, interim president and chief executive officer at CyrusOne. “As CyrusOne moves forward in the industry, Anthony’s presence will provide guidance on the intersection of public sector growth and implementing cloud-based technologies and will ultimately lead to a new era of ways government agencies look at the data center space.”

