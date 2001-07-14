Barbie Dreamhouse™ Celebrates 60 Years of Giving Dreams a Home™ with Habitat for Humanity Collaboration

Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) kicks off worldwide celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse with a year-long collaboration with Habitat for Humanity International. To mark the 60-year legacy of imaginative play the Dreamhouse has inspired, the brand is undertaking 60 projects and activations, including new construction, home preservation, and neighborhood revitalization, for families in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing around the world.

The Barbie collaboration with Habitat for Humanity aims to create more opportunities for children and their families to live in a place they can call home. During the year, Barbie will fund projects in countries including Canada, Poland, and Brazil, and will help a local family by supporting the construction of a new home in South Los Angeles. Additional projects will include critical home repairs, playhouse builds, and contributing to Habitat’s Women Build program. Mattel employees will have the opportunity to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) on builds throughout 2022, including a new home that will be built in Los Angeles near Mattel’s global headquarters.

“The only thing as iconic as Barbie is her Dreamhouse, a spectacular home that allows kids to immerse themselves in Barbie’s world, and gives them the room to dream,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “Through our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, we mark 60 years of our Dreamhouse by supporting families around the world, giving their dreams a home.”

In 2021, Barbie teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles to celebrate the latest Dreamhouse by adding the brand’s signature style to the home of a family in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles in collaboration with designer and DIY duo, Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr, widely known as “Mr.+Kate.” Working with Barbie, Mr. Kate outfitted+the+bedroom that two young Barbie fans share, girls aged 4 and 8. In addition, the Mattel Children’s Foundation and Barbie donated 100 Dreamhouse playsets to families in Habitat LA’s network.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we know that a safe and decent place to call home makes a difference in the lives of families,” said Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Habitat for Humanity International. “Home provides a place for children to play and grow, and a place for families to thrive. We are excited to partner with Mattel to help families around the world make their dream of home a reality.”

Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962, before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts. Undergoing remodels and refreshes over the years to reflect the architectural and interior design trends of the times, the Dreamhouse has become one of most popular and recognizable homes in the world. The Dreamhouse is the #1 item in the US dolls category, per NPD*.

To commemorate the imaginative play the iconic toy unlocks, Barbie is also introducing its latest campaign, Barbie Dreamhouse: 60 Years of Giving Dreams a Home, which will celebrate unique anniversary activations to come throughout the year.

