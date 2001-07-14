INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GREE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Among other results, the Company reported that it “[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]”

On this news, Greenidge’s stock price fell $1.51, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Greenidge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

