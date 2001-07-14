Alfonso Marian Appointed as Global CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) as the Agency Expands Its Global Content and Creative Offerings

On the heels of a banner first year under the leadership of Mediabrands Global Chief Content Officer, Brendan Gaul, MBCS is further strengthening its global offerings by naming Alfonso Marian Global Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer. Marian’s work has been widely recognized around the world. A recipient of 25 Cannes Lions and three consecutive Cannes’ Direct Agency of the Year awards, Marian joins MBCS from Ogilvy, where he spent the last three years as Chairman of Ogilvy Spain. He also previously served as Ogilvy’s Co-Chief Creative Officer in New York City.

MBCS, the media-born, audience-informed content agency, will support Mediabrands agencies including UM, Initiative and Reprise around the world. MBCS will also offer a holistic suite of services and develop cutting-edge tools to better bolster Mediabrands’ content and production capabilities.

During his time at Ogilvy, Marian also served as the agency’s Worldwide Creative Director for Customer Engagement and e-commerce and spent more than a decade in senior creative and directorial roles for Ogilvy and within the company’s global operations.

Gaul continues as Global Chief Content Chief Officer at Mediabrands leading overall content strategy and direction for IPG Mediabrands while running day-to-day operations at Mediabrands’ film and television studio, TRAVERSE32, as Global President. Marian, who will report to Gaul, will spearhead MBCS’s growing, global scope which will expand from its original focus on 12 key markets to 20 territories in the coming year. These additional locations will further enable MBCS to offer Mediabrands’ clients greater unique market insights, and enhanced support for local, regional, and global content campaigns.

“I’ve watched Alfonso’s career for years. He has a reputation for producing brilliant work, being laser-focused on client success and the ability to build supportive teams,” said Gaul. “I’m thrilled that he’s joining MBCS as we build the content studio of the future, a best-in-class agency that offers clients extraordinary creative services using a media-first approach. Alfonso brings extensive agency leadership credentials and is also a visionary leader who uniquely understands how media moves creative forward.”

MBCS’s forward-looking move marks a deeper commitment by media holding company, IPG Mediabrands, to broaden the scale and scope of content offerings that they can provide for clients across the network. It comes as more access to addressability, more opportunities for media platform creativity and more connections to the creator economy increasingly impact how brand stories are told and content is made in the world today.

“I am excited to be a part of MBCS at such a pivotal time in the company’s genesis. MBCS is not only leading a movement that will forever change the media and content landscape but evinces Mediabrands’ commitment to understanding how the brave new world of content is moving audiences emotionally, moving ideas across media plans, and most importantly, moving client KPIs and sales,” said Marian.”

ABOUT MEDIABRANDS CONTENT STUDIO:

Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) is part of IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). MBCS is a media-fueled content practice designed to network and grow Mediabrands’ content and creative capabilities around the world. Strategically pairing new models of storytelling with Mediabrands’ global audience insights, MBCS develops and creates short - and long-form Original, Branded, Performance, and Campaign Content and provides a suite of entertainment solutions including media, talent, and production partnership development that powerfully grow brands. For more information about MBCS, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mbcsww.com.

