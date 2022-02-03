Novation Holdings, Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary, CraftClouds, LLC, Engages Media Hawk to Lead Digital Media and Marketing

PR Newswire

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novation Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:NOHO) ("Novation" or the "Company"), a multi strategy holding company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and bringing to market technologies and solutions to the marketplace is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, CraftClouds, LLC ("CraftClouds"), has engaged nationally acclaimed full-service marketing company, Media Hawk, to lead it's corporate digital media and marketing initiatives.



The Company recently announced its acquisition of CraftClouds, a next-gen NFT (non-fungible token) platform and ecosystem, with the intent of specifically targeting and marketing to high-end talented artists, brands, athletes, musicians, and celebrities who are seeking a more advanced platform and solution to launch, market and sell NFT's into the marketplace. As a full-service marketing company, CraftClouds intends to utilize Media Hawk to assist in both developing and execution of its marketing strategy. This will include, but is not limited to, digital advertising, social media marketing and engagement, corporate branding, content creation, web development marketing collateral materials and the engagement of social media influencers.



"As we begin to delve into this extremely lucrative and opportunistic NFT marketplace, it is extremely important that we partner with the right strategic firm to assist us on all aspects of our marketing campaign," stated Alejandro Perez, Founder and CEO of CraftClouds. "I have worked with many digital marketing firms and agencies in my career, and we specifically chose partner with Media Hawk due to their track record of success in developing brands and building brand engagement. This is something you simply cannot buy. It must be strategically developed and built organically from the ground up, and this is what we plan on doing together with the experienced team at Media Hawk.



"Media Hawk, is very excited to join forces with Novation and the CraftClouds team to further support their marketing needs and assist in executing their vision", stated Chris Bosco, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Media Hawk. "The current opportunities and possibilities within the NFT marketplace are boundless and, as a marketing industry veteran, believe there is tremendous room to expound on our collective creative juices", further commented Mr. Bosco.



About Media Hawk

Media Hawk is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency that uses highly efficient software and services making it easy for businesses to plan their marketing strategies, manage their growth, and stay up to date with the latest design trends. Media Hawk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. For more information about Media Hawk, please visit mediahawk.io.



About the Company

Novation Holdings, Inc. is multi-strategy holding company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring, and bringing to market technologies and solutions across all market sectors. Currently, the Company is searching/researching for new investment opportunities, with a principal business objective of either investing into and starting up new business opportunities or acquiring all or part of an existing business that will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and increase shareholder value. The Company is not limited to any particular industry or geographic region for purposes of making an investment or an acquisition. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.NovationHoldings.com.



About CraftClouds

CraftClouds is a next-gen NFT (non-fungible token) platform and ecosystem designed to expand on the current offerings of marketplace-based portals and deliver a platform solution for both creators and consumers as well as large scale enterprises and brands. More information about CraftClouds can be found at www.CraftClouds.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.



CONTACT:

Novation Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone: +1 403-988-2005

Twitter: @NovationNOHO

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novation-holdings-inc-wholly-owned-subsidiary-craftclouds-llc-engages-media-hawk-to-lead-digital-media-and-marketing-301475031.html

SOURCE Novation Holdings, Inc.