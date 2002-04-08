Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technology was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category for the Global, Americas and EMEA regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 4Q 2021 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 77th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

“Rackspace Technology works with partners to understand where we can support them to rapidly transform businesses by providing world-class solutions and Fanatical Support®,” said Renee Taylor, Rackspace Technology VP, Global Channel Chief. “Rackspace Technology will continue to provide our Channel Partners with a high level of support for strategic partners that includes consistent and improved communications, better analytics for enhanced productivity, improved sales campaign tools and consistent strategies and solutions in the Rackspace portfolio.”

Rackspace Technology introduced timely new product and service offerings that help customers get the most out of their cloud investment. The Rackspace Technology Elastic Engineering model is gaining fast adoption and was expanded to several new areas. In addition, the company launched Rackspace Data Freedom, a new storage service based on robust Rackspace-developed technology that helps customers manage their costs across multiple cloud platforms.

Rackspace Technology’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Rackspace Technology continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for multicloud services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) ( III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Corporate Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ace13b1-43f5-4c6f-9dde-a0f53f1233ef