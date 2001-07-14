Keysight Extends High-Speed Digital 800G Test Portfolio to Improve Power Efficiency in Data Centers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has expanded the company’s portfolio+of+high-speed+digital+800G+test+solutions to enable the optical transceiver ecosystem to improve the power efficiency of components and modules used in data center equipment.

Hyperscale data centers are adopting 800G, the latest data center connectivity technology, to address a rise in the use of cloud-native, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT), as well as data-hungry applications such as video conferencing, streaming and digital entertainment. The latest addition to Keysight’s existing portfolio of 800G test solutions are new design and validation solutions that support multimode interfaces, which are critical for an energy efficient data center infrastructure. The 800G multimode test solutions uniquely support high-speed data interconnect speeds of up to 100+gigabit+per+second+%28Gbps%29.

“An ever-increasing growth in data traffic, compounded with data centers’ need to reduce their energy footprint, has prompted Keysight to launch the new 800G multimode test solutions,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of Network and Data Center solutions at Keysight Technologies. “These new solutions will help reduce power consumption in data center equipment. Energy conservation and efficiency in data centers has a significant positive impact on the health of the planet.”

In December 2020, Keysight+launched+industry-first+800G+test+solutions to help speed development of next generation data center technologies. The 800G multimode test solutions enable users to verify the performance of a wide range of optical transceiver modules and components, including vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photodiodes, modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and physical layer (PHY) chips.

The extended portfolio supports 400G and 800G design validation, in accordance with standards defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), across the entire product lifecycle, from early research and development to manufacturing. Industry-leading test capabilities from Keysight include:

Multimode component characterization using Keysight’s N4373E+lightwave+component+analyzer

Conformance and interoperability validation using Keysight’s N1077B+64Gbaud+multimode+optical+and+electrical+clock+recovery+solutions

Transceiver module performance evaluation using Keysight’s A400GE-QDD and G800GE layer 1 multiport test solutions.

