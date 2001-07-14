Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE; GREEL) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GREE; GREEL). Investors who purchased Greenidge shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fgree.

The investigation concerns whether Greenidge and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Among other results, the Company reported that it “[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]” On this news, Greenidge’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Greenidge shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fgree. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005760/en/