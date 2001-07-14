Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corporation (ELMS; ELMSW; FIII; FIIIW; FIIIU) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corporation (“ELMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW; FIII; FIIIW; FIIIU). Investors who purchased ELMS shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Felms.

The investigation concerns whether ELMS and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 1, 2022, during after-market hours, ELMS announced that certain of the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and no longer be relied upon. ELMS also disclosed that a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), Shauna McIntyre, was named interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and President following the resignation of former CEO, James Taylor (“Taylor”). According to the Company, Taylor resigned after an investigation by a Special Committee of the Board found that, in November and December of 2020, certain Company executives, including Taylor, purchased equity in the firm at substantial discounts to the current market value without any independent valuation. On this news, ELMS’s stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 51.52%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased ELMS shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Felms. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005754/en/