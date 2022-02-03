Perk Labs Launches New "PERKS" Crypto Rewards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce the launch of its cryptocurrency rewards under the symbol "PERKS".

"Our PERKS crypto rewards are designed to bring cryptocurrency to mainstream consumers by rewarding them for purchases made online, in restaurants, and other brick & mortar establishments," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "We believe that out of the many roads possible to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which includes decentralized finance (DeFi), stable coins, cryptocurrency mining, and non-fungible tokens, the simplest and most accessible path for the public at large is to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases and to accumulate cryptocurrency as a loyalty reward."

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, PERKS has an easy-to-understand utility and is designed to be used for purchasing both real and digital goods and services. PERKS is designed to be fast, secure, and with environmental impact in mind. Built on one of the most environmentally-friendly blockchain payment technologies available today, PERKS uses the Solana blockchain and requires near-zero energy to run.[1]

The Company is providing customers with the option to convert their cashback-based rewards that were previously earned through Perk Hero into PERKS cryptocurrency. In addition, through the Perk Hero platform, customers will soon be able to pay using PERKS when dining in or picking up at a restaurant, to purchase eCommerce products, and to buy digital gift cards.

As a leader and digital pioneer in the crypto loyalty reward space, the Company sees the opportunity to bring other companies into its loyalty reward program and also the opportunity to white-label its crypto loyalty rewards. Similarly, as an example of market validation, Starbucks on its recent Q4 earnings call discussed that they are exploring how to tokenize Starbucks Stars and create the ability for other merchants to connect their rewards program to Starbucks Rewards.[2] Forty percent of consumers polled in a recent Mastercard survey said they are planning to use digital assets to make a purchase in the next 12 months. Research from Mastercard's New Payment Index indicates that 93% of those polled will consider using at least one cutting-edge way of settling transactions - such as crypto, biometrics, QR codes or contactless.[3]

The Company's roadmap for this year includes introducing new ways that PERKS can be redeemed or exchanged for other digital goods and assets, developing a special rewards zone including NFTs, and new and innovative ways to use PERKS as an incentive for customers to sign-up for the Company's services.

[1] https://www.solana.news/post/report-reveals-solana-is-greener-than-google

[2] https://s22.q4cdn.com/869488222/files/doc_financials/2021/q4/Q4-FY21-SBUX-Earnings-Call-Transcript.pdf

[3] https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/40-of-consumers-plan-to-use-crypto-in-next-12-months-mastercard-survey-sugge

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with shopping and dining experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is used to order and pay at restaurants, for online shopping, and to buy digital gift cards from top brands. The platform features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay, and Alipay, its own crypto rewards called PERKS, a gamified loyalty program, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

[email protected]

Jules Gagnon

Director of Investor Relations & Community

(833) 338-0299

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, that customers will soon be able to pay using PERKS when dining in or picking up at a restaurant, to purchase eCommerce products, and to buy digital gift cards, the opportunity to bring other companies into its loyalty reward program and also the opportunity to white-label its crypto loyalty rewards, and that the Company's roadmap for this year includes introducing new ways that PERKS can be redeemed or exchanged for other digital goods and assets, developing a special rewards zone including NFTs, and new and innovative ways to use PERKS as an incentive for customers to sign-up for the Company's services. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687064/Perk-Labs-Launches-New-PERKS-Crypto-Rewards



