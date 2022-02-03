Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality ("XR") Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.

News in Summary

In its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development, to support the Medical Metaverse with its 3D holographic eXtended reality experience

The next iteration of this ground-breaking innovation combines the patented, award-winning VITALITI™ vital sign monitor with Microsoft's Hololens 2 or Apple's AR application along with additional integration to hospital record systems.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") ( TSXV:CDX, Financial) (OTC:CDXFF), is pleased to announce the launch of its Cloud XR division as the company pursues opportunities to deliver its Virtual Clinician Assistant in an eXtended Reality platform consisting of Cloud DX's VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor and Connected Health software platform to render realistic 3D holographic images. This digital experience runs on Microsoft's Hololens 2 headset or through the Apple AR application. Together, this futuristic system is designed serve as a fully functioning cornerstone of the new Medical Metaverse.

In October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his iconic company's name would change to "Meta", an acknowledgment that the concept of the Metaverse had reached critical mass. Applications that provide real and concrete benefits in the Metaverse are gaining attention worldwide - especially those that intersect with health care.

The Cloud XR division will work with current and emerging partners to complete, test, and launch a fully 3D holographic hardware and software solution that had been in development by Cloud DX and Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation since 2016.

This Metaverse application will allow clinicians to view 3D holographic representations of a patient's body, real-time vital sign readings, diagnostic images, and other data from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The Hololens 2 user interface (UI) allows clinicians to either view cutaway 3D representations of patients physically in front of them, or a patient located anywhere in the world with a 3D holographic "body" floating in space. Users can control the application with a combination of voice commands and hand gestures.

Real time data on all main vital signs are gathered by the Company's proprietary VITALITI™ continuous vital sign monitor, a patented and patent-pending system that collects heart rate, pulse rate variability, respiration, core body temperature, 5-lead ECG signals, blood oxygen saturation and most importantly, continuous non-invasive blood pressure.

The Cloud XR application is set to be integrated to a hospital's EMR system, allowing clinicians instant touch-free access to diagnostic images (x-rays, CT scans), medication records, charts, notes and other key data. Likewise, the voice command system allows doctors to dictate notes, order medications, and practice Metaverse medicine completely hands-free.

Cloud DX eXtended Reality is protected by two granted US patents, with additional patents pending in Canada, China, the European Union, and Australia.

VITALITI™ by Cloud DX has received multiple prestigious awards, including the first-ever XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award, Fast Company magazine "World Changing Idea" finalist, MEDy Award for Convergence from Exponential Medicine, a 2021 Edison Award and is co-winner of the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's 2021 Synergy Award along with Sheridan College, specifically for the eXtended Reality system.

An early iteration of the Cloud XR platform was displayed at a Singularity University event in Toronto in 2017 where it was featured in a Discovery Channel TV episode.

Applications for the eXtended Reality platform include touchless, hands-free interaction with patients vulnerable to infection, remote examination and treatment of patients by clinicians in any location, and the ability of multiple clinicians to consult on an examination of a patient from different locations. Cloud DX believes its Virtual Clinician Assistant is the most full-featured innovation currently under development for the Medical Metaverse.

"We began working with Cloud DX on the Clinic of the Future project in 2016, and together we have created a fully functioning platform with many real-life benefits for both patients and clinicians, especially as we emerge from the global pandemic," said Dr. Edward Sykes, Director, Sheridan Center for Mobile Innovation "I'm extremely excited to see Cloud DX commit to the next stage of testing and initial deployment of the VITALITI and Hololens 2 combination".

"After six years of intensive work, we are ready to show the world our cutting-edge eXtended Reality platform - at a moment in time when the delivery of services in a fully virtual Metaverse is becoming the clear direction that many technologies are heading," said Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX "Once again, Cloud DX has showcased its ability to be on the forefront of innovation, with an integrated system that extends our mission to make health care better for everyone."

ABOUT CLOUD DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers". In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

[email protected]

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687102/Cloud-DX-Reveals-EXtended-Reality-XR-Division-to-Bring-to-Market-Award-Winning-Patented-Metaverse-Application



