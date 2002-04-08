OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company), Provides a Progress Update

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company ( DRCR), known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions. Patent applications have already been submitted.



Following Swifty’s successful public phase of product beta testing, and the award of its first gambling license, the company has been heavily focused on integrating the payment gateways. These will allow users to acquire betting credit or crypto from their fiat Visa or Mastercard for their Swifty wallet. The payment gateway integration could only take place once the first gambling license was issued and Swifty is pleased to announce that this integration and testing is nearing its final stages.

Swifty is also expecting to have its desktop version complete within the next four weeks. It is important that this option is available for users who may prefer using a computer instead of their mobile device or for those users in a region where mobile data is either expensive or has slow speed.

Swifty is in the process of applying for numerous country specific licenses which should be approved over the coming months. On the approval of each license, the company obtains the potential to generate revenue in each new market and the company’s valuation will increase accordingly. Given that the ongoing process of applying for licenses is becoming a full time role for Swifty, the company is now recruiting a specialist team member to oversee licensing.

Along with the application for its own licenses in several US states, Swifty is also in discussions with prominent global casino chains in the USA and Asia. Should agreements be reached, Swifty will be able to “piggy back” off the casino’s licenses. These partnerships will exponentially speed up Swifty’s route to market in the relevant territories. In addition, the company’s increased exposure through well-known brands will increase the product uptake. Swifty is aiming to have at least one of these partnerships finalized relatively soon.

Regarding its UK Gambling license, Swifty believes it has completed the required compliance process and is now anxiously waiting for approval of its UK license so that it can begin its UK rollout. Unfortunately, the UK Gambling authorities do not confirm a timeline for this approval process. Swifty does however believe that based on the general timeframe for approval of these licenses, it can expect approval fairly soon.

Swifty is incredibly excited to be in the final preparation stages for the launch of its Swifty Wallet. The Wallet will have a Swifty debit card attached which will allow users an on and off ramp between crypto and fiat currency. Swifty believes this method could be the future of finance, whereby a user can pay for everyday items from a crypto wallet. The company will release more news on this in the coming days.

Swifty Global CEO James Gibbons commented: “We have been working exceptionally hard over the last few months to launch the products and we have done exceptionally well to break through several glass ceilings. We operate in such a highly regulated sector of the market with disruptive technology; therefore we will always be required to knock down various obstacles in our path. I believe this is a good thing as it creates a challenging, slow, and expensive entry point for new players and competitors in the market. Every obstacle we overcome becomes valuable IP which increases our competitive edge and value. We all immediately want to see Swifty out in the market on every billboard, however we remind ourselves daily that this is a potential billion dollar business and we will make sure we lay rock solid foundations for the growth that lies ahead. That being said, we are powering forward towards our official launch so this is an exciting period for Swifty and our Shareholders.”

The company will be releasing several news updates in the coming days and weeks as the company nears the launch of its first commercial product. For regular updates, you are invited you to follow Swifty Global on Twitter, Telegram and LinkedIn.

For further information on the company's latest news please see their communication channels:

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Predictions Website: https://swiftypredictions.com

Twitter : @swiftyglobal

Telegram : @swiftyglobal

LinkedIn : @swifty-global

Email: [email protected]

