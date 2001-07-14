Salem News Channel Adds Wilkow

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced that Salem News Channel is adding Andrew Wilkow to its weekday television lineup. The new show named “Wilkow!” will be a combination of breaking news from the day, and what to make of it from the host's perspective. It will air weekdays from 5-6pm Eastern Time, starting Tuesday, February 15th.

For the last 7 years, Wilkow has hosted a regular show on The Blaze TV network. He has also hosted the show “Wilkow Majority” for the last 16 years on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and he will continue his show there.

“I cannot wait to move ‘Wilkow!’ onto the Salem News Channel,” said Wilkow. “The 5pm hour is the starting point of the evening news cycle. Our plan is to give the viewer an hour of live TV that combines perfectly executed political analysis and whatever breaking stories are happening.”

The show will originate out of Salem’s New York City studio in Lower Manhattan and will be the first of many TV only hours being produced by SNC. “This is not going to be a clone program. Starting February 15th, we are going to bring passion and fire to the 5 pm hour every day,” added Wilkow.

Salem News Channel is a new OTT television network, available on SalemNewsChannel.com, the Apple and Android app of the same name, and on Roku Devices worldwide, and on Apple TV. “Andrew is a perfect fit for SNC and all of the hosts already there,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Formats Phil Boyce. “Andrew has carved out a name for himself on the Sirius Patriot Channel. His many followers will have a great time watching him on our new TV network.”

Salem News Channel is now home to the video simulcasts of its popular radio shows like Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, and Larry Elder.

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing.

