Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: TQQQ, IT, LSCC, OHI, TRMB, TNA, ETN, AFIN, SPYG, O, IUSG, CTSH, ROK, XLRE, XLNX, FBHS, ICLR, RBLX, BITO, DGRO, IJH, IVW, ALGN, NICE, AB, REGN, RIVN, TROW, XLE, USRT, AMP, ABR, OPCH, CNI, DEO, DVAX, KRG, ORLY, MLM, PLAB, KEYS, ANET, NLS, NEM, EOI, CII, GGT, PERI, TLRY, TLRY, CDZI,
- Added Positions: GOOG, PAG, AAPL, IBM, PG, NVDA, DOW, QQQ, AMD, BBAR, VTI, CSCO, LLY, JCI, SPY, MMM, ALL, SCHW, GLW, F, GOOGL, IRM, LMT, MDT, MU, MSFT, PNC, PFE, WEC, USA, IWM, MINT, VV, PLD, ARE, MO, AEE, AMT, AN, ADSK, AVB, BRK.B, CVS, CTAS, C, OFC, COST, CMI, DHR, DE, DLR, DRE, EGP, ENTG, FNF, GPC, GTY, GS, HUBB, IDXX, INTC, JNJ, KLAC, LEN, LOW, MAA, ORCL, PH, PSA, SLG, SPG, TGT, TXN, TSCO, UBA, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CROX, DFS, PM, AVGO, HZNP, DOC, PYPL, MTTR, PGX, SCHD, VOO, ACN, AEP, NLY, TFC, BBY, BLK, CDNS, CI, CINF, STZ, DHI, DUK, ENB, FDX, NUE, OKE, RF, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, LUV, SPPI, SNPS, AXON, TER, RTX, VLO, WPC, WMB, WSM, ET, JPS, ETB, CODI, AVXL, LULU, AMPE, OMER, FTNT, GNRC, LPLA, KMI, MPLX, CGC, BLD, RIV, ROKU, VICI, SONO, INMD, LCID, ARKK, PFF, PFXF, QYLD, VB, VO, VT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, PII, WMT, HD, V, LRCX, CMCSA, CSX, XOM, MRNA, T, TSLA, FB, CVX, NFLX, DIS, MTUM, XLV, AMAT, D, GE, PLTR, XLK, XLY, ABT, ATVI, BA, BMY, KO, CMA, FISV, PEAK, HON, LVS, HZO, MCD, MRK, PEP, PRFT, PSEC, CRM, STX, SO, SBUX, TJX, VZ, WAL, MA, BX, CELH, BABA, SQ, TRTN, AVTR, IJK, IJT, ADBE, AXP, AMGN, ARCC, BP, BSX, BKD, BC, CTRA, CPB, CCL, CLF, COP, CCI, DD, EMR, EPD, NEE, FE, FCX, GILD, ZD, MAR, NOK, NOC, ODFL, LIN, PRU, TRV, STLD, USB, UNP, OLED, WFC, XEL, CMG, FFC, PHK, BXMX, BDJ, DAL, REI, RILY, MPC, RH, NRZ, AAL, ATKR, SRTS, TTD, OKTA, ZS, CRWD, DKNG, COIN, DIG, IJR, MDY, QLD, RSP, SCHV, VIG, VUG, VXF, XLU,
- Sold Out: PTC, HST, CAH, LNC, PAYX, JHB, TDOC, PSX, RHI, WEN, VTR, CHTR, PBA, PRI, ABM, ZM, BEAM, UPST, CCSI, IJJ, RPV, MSM, SRCE, IEP, ABC, AIT, AVY, VIAC, DLTR, DCI, DOV, FELE, THG, LHX, ITT, LEG, LECO, TGTX, PFLT, LIFE, SRNE, GPM, SVC, XBI, CRON, SLVM,
For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 703,100 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,131,057 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,320 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.27%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 96,405 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,274 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.21%
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $292.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $158.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 269.21%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2908.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 364.20%. The purchase prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 72,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 218.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 73,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 167,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banco BBVA Argentina SA (BBAR)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Banco BBVA Argentina SA by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 754,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.27%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2806.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 11,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Polaris Inc (PII)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Polaris Inc by 85.82%. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 7,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 50.36%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 24,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 29,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.98%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.221600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 20,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 65.29%. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $600.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC still held 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.
