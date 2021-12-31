Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Shell PLC, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

- New Purchases: FDX, MDT, WBA, DAL, KKR, TSN, SRNE,
- Added Positions: LMT, NWL, VHT, BELFB, MMM, IBM, FNF, AVDL, GOED, VTIP, BA, MRK, PDCE, AMSWA, AXP, KO, RTX, ODP, VYM, RUN, LUMN, KHC, QQQ, FISV, DIS, BGS, CVS, CSCO, LIN, KMI, IVZ, WMB, WMT, VTI, BELFA, CSX, CVX, XLF, XLE, XLV, SPY, RGA, DBI, INTC, C, HPE,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, CEF, PHYS, WRK, AMD, XLNX, T, FCX, PSLV, VZ, VTRS, RF, OKE, WFC, OXY, ABT, JPC, MPC, AMGN, BP, BAC, BBWI, CPB, CLX, DOW, DD, GE, MOS, SO, PRMW, VSCO, AMSC, ALB, BG, ETN,
- Sold Out: PYPL, RDS.A, VYMI, USB, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 103,304 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio.
- CoreCard Corp (CCRD) - 278,765 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,488 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 64,553 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,006 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.99%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $165.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $247.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Bel Fuse Inc by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
