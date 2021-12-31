Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Shell PLC, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

New Purchases: FDX, MDT, WBA, DAL, KKR, TSN, SRNE,

Investment company Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Newell Brands Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Shell PLC, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc . As of 2021Q4, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equifax Inc (EFX) - 103,304 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. CoreCard Corp (CCRD) - 278,765 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,488 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 64,553 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,006 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.99%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $165.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $247.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Bel Fuse Inc by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.