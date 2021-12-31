Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: VPU, FNCL, PFE, NOC, NVDA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, DFUS, ILTB, VHT, DFAT, VIG, CMF, IHI, DFAS, SOXX, GLD, DIA, TSLA, IFRA, TIP, FB, ARKK, REM, DFIV, NFLX, ISTB, AMZN, IWY, XLF, GAB, BND,
- Reduced Positions: JEF, USMV, AAPL, COST, PGF, EFAV, T, BAC, ARKG, SPY, ACWV, DFAX, ARKW, JNJ, PNQI, UNH, HD, STX, XOM, XLE, BA, LUMN, HSBC, EDV, WDC, IGM, GOOGL, BRK.B, ARKF, AAL, GOOG, MU, F, CVX,
- Sold Out: BSV, FDN,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 75,051 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 69,539 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) - 126,939 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 13,712 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 110,697 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $150.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $372.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.707600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.127800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.
