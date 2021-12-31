Intrust Bank Na Buys General Dynamics Corp, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Medtronic PLC, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

New Purchases: JPST, VGK, ITOT, VGSH, MRNA, NEM, ARE, VRIG, GSST, BCC, HOMB, ROP, PAYX, GOOD, FCX, DLR, CASY, CCMP, ABB, VRTX, AMCR, ETR, SCHV, ABCB,

JPST, VGK, ITOT, VGSH, MRNA, NEM, ARE, VRIG, GSST, BCC, HOMB, ROP, PAYX, GOOD, FCX, DLR, CASY, CCMP, ABB, VRTX, AMCR, ETR, SCHV, ABCB, Added Positions: GD, BAC, VEA, TSLA, IEFA, CVX, COP, UNP, GOOG, BRK.B, CP, XOM, F, LOW, TTE, SPEM, VLUE, VSS, ABT, ACN, AMD, AME, AMAT, BLK, BTI, CBRE, CIEN, COST, CCI, DHR, ETN, EXC, GOOGL, GRC, ING, IPG, LH, LYG, LMT, MAS, MCD, MUFG, MSI, NUE, PNFP, PG, RJF, RRX, RSG, SONY, SMP, EQNR, SUI, TSM, TM, UL, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WTFC, AVGO, NXPI, HZNP, PSX, GMRE, ABBV, CFG, WHD, NET, MMM, ADC, AFG, ABG, TFC, BSX, BMY, AZTA, CSX, CAT, CRL, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, DEO, DIOD, DD, EIX, EA, ENTG, ERIC, EL, FDS, FITB, GIS, GILD, THG, HIG, HSY, INTU, KR, MTZ, SPGI, MS, OMCL, PNC, PRFT, AVNT, PEG, REGN, RGEN, SNA, SWX, TDY, TKR, TRP, UCTT, VLO, VOD, WMB, WTW, ULTA, PRI, GM, BAH, FRC, STAG, ZWS, NOW, QLYS, ZTS, WMS, KEYS, VIRT, RPD, ELF, FND, CCB, JMIN, JMOM, JVAL,

GD, BAC, VEA, TSLA, IEFA, CVX, COP, UNP, GOOG, BRK.B, CP, XOM, F, LOW, TTE, SPEM, VLUE, VSS, ABT, ACN, AMD, AME, AMAT, BLK, BTI, CBRE, CIEN, COST, CCI, DHR, ETN, EXC, GOOGL, GRC, ING, IPG, LH, LYG, LMT, MAS, MCD, MUFG, MSI, NUE, PNFP, PG, RJF, RRX, RSG, SONY, SMP, EQNR, SUI, TSM, TM, UL, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WTFC, AVGO, NXPI, HZNP, PSX, GMRE, ABBV, CFG, WHD, NET, MMM, ADC, AFG, ABG, TFC, BSX, BMY, AZTA, CSX, CAT, CRL, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, STZ, DEO, DIOD, DD, EIX, EA, ENTG, ERIC, EL, FDS, FITB, GIS, GILD, THG, HIG, HSY, INTU, KR, MTZ, SPGI, MS, OMCL, PNC, PRFT, AVNT, PEG, REGN, RGEN, SNA, SWX, TDY, TKR, TRP, UCTT, VLO, VOD, WMB, WTW, ULTA, PRI, GM, BAH, FRC, STAG, ZWS, NOW, QLYS, ZTS, WMS, KEYS, VIRT, RPD, ELF, FND, CCB, JMIN, JMOM, JVAL, Reduced Positions: VOO, BA, CMCSA, MDT, AAPL, V, FIS, MSFT, TSCO, DIS, PYPL, CM, CSCO, INTC, SWKS, VZ, MTDR, ATVI, ALL, C, NEE, IBM, MRK, NVDA, R, WFC, PM, FTNT, FB, VEEV, FIVN, ADBE, MO, ADSK, BIIB, CE, COO, CPRT, DAR, DVN, D, EMN, OVV, FDX, HON, IDXX, ISRG, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, LRCX, MTD, MPWR, NBIX, NVS, PEP, NTR, BKNG, RMD, SO, TTWO, TGT, WMT, WSM, ZBH, MA, SPR, BR, DAL, MASI, DG, PAYC, ETSY, IJK, VT, VV, APD, ALGN, AEP, AMT, AMGN, AVY, BCE, COF, BXMT, CNC, CPK, CI, KO, EOG, ENB, MNST, HELE, HPQ, HBAN, INFO, LII, LNC, MU, NDSN, OGE, PPL, PVH, PGR, PRU, DORM, ROLL, O, RF, SAP, POOL, SNY, SPG, TROW, TXT, THO, USB, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, CMG, G, AUPH, GNRC, HII, XYL, VAC, BURL, OUT, NAVI, CTLT, BPMC, AVTR, CNXC,

VOO, BA, CMCSA, MDT, AAPL, V, FIS, MSFT, TSCO, DIS, PYPL, CM, CSCO, INTC, SWKS, VZ, MTDR, ATVI, ALL, C, NEE, IBM, MRK, NVDA, R, WFC, PM, FTNT, FB, VEEV, FIVN, ADBE, MO, ADSK, BIIB, CE, COO, CPRT, DAR, DVN, D, EMN, OVV, FDX, HON, IDXX, ISRG, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, LRCX, MTD, MPWR, NBIX, NVS, PEP, NTR, BKNG, RMD, SO, TTWO, TGT, WMT, WSM, ZBH, MA, SPR, BR, DAL, MASI, DG, PAYC, ETSY, IJK, VT, VV, APD, ALGN, AEP, AMT, AMGN, AVY, BCE, COF, BXMT, CNC, CPK, CI, KO, EOG, ENB, MNST, HELE, HPQ, HBAN, INFO, LII, LNC, MU, NDSN, OGE, PPL, PVH, PGR, PRU, DORM, ROLL, O, RF, SAP, POOL, SNY, SPG, TROW, TXT, THO, USB, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, CMG, G, AUPH, GNRC, HII, XYL, VAC, BURL, OUT, NAVI, CTLT, BPMC, AVTR, CNXC, Sold Out: LW, ABC, VIAC, OXY, PHG, BLMN, MBUU, PJT, AVLR, VBR,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Boeing Co, Medtronic PLC, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrust Bank Na. As of 2021Q4, Intrust Bank Na owns 394 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTRUST BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrust+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 306,709 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 739,480 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,213 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,463 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 420,010 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.434400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $169.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 555.56%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 194,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.83, with an estimated average price of $16.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $70.11 and $88.99, with an estimated average price of $79.63.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25.

Intrust Bank Na sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.