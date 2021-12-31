Liquid Strategies, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

For the details of Liquid Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liquid+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Liquid Strategies, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 596,494 shares, 53.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,288,318 shares, 30.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 586,172 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 114,223 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.25%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 65,190 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.04%
Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 114,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.
