Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: XLB, PDI, GE, RAYC, FJUL, QPX, FSK, FVD, RDVY, FB, GOOG,
- Added Positions: XLI, XLF, AAPL, DALT, IEUR, DHR, IWP, AMZN, BNTX, VRTX, REGN, MSFT, ISRG, A, SCHA, BX, NVDA, VNLA, GOVT, ETV, LH, PCN, QGEN, AMT, DGX, SIZE, QAI, PBP, PBE, COST, CCI, HERO, FTLS, CWB, BKLN, TSLA, ARKQ, SAGE, FRA, CPRX, INVA, IRWD, QDEL, QCLN, PINC, QURE, BPMC, ICVT, CRSP, ORGO, INMD, HALO, EHC, CLIX, ARKG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AGG, MBB, XLK, XLV, XLY, XLC, ARCC, JPST, PJAN, VOO, JNJ, BKT, FT, GUT, SCHF,
- Sold Out: QQQ, PFF, IXJ, LQD, FFC, OXLC, MXI, PALL, EMQQ, YYY, EMB, PKO, BLOK, HYG, CEMB, IBUY, TWTR, TNET, CMG, MSCI, ATRS, ABT, BIO, BRKR, COO, EW, HOLX, VIVO, PKI, PFE, TMO, WAT, WST, FLGT, LMAT, GMED, PCRX,
For the details of Anfield Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anfield+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Anfield Capital Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 98,311 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
- Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) - 2,014,689 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 109,329 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,029 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 450,629 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 66,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.417700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (FJUL)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 176.17%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.191100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1464.10%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2806.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 886.11%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 1047.37%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $22.06.Sold Out: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anfield Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anfield Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anfield Capital Management, LLC keeps buying