Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: XLB, PDI, GE, RAYC, FJUL, QPX, FSK, FVD, RDVY, FB, GOOG,

XLB, PDI, GE, RAYC, FJUL, QPX, FSK, FVD, RDVY, FB, GOOG, Added Positions: XLI, XLF, AAPL, DALT, IEUR, DHR, IWP, AMZN, BNTX, VRTX, REGN, MSFT, ISRG, A, SCHA, BX, NVDA, VNLA, GOVT, ETV, LH, PCN, QGEN, AMT, DGX, SIZE, QAI, PBP, PBE, COST, CCI, HERO, FTLS, CWB, BKLN, TSLA, ARKQ, SAGE, FRA, CPRX, INVA, IRWD, QDEL, QCLN, PINC, QURE, BPMC, ICVT, CRSP, ORGO, INMD, HALO, EHC, CLIX, ARKG,

XLI, XLF, AAPL, DALT, IEUR, DHR, IWP, AMZN, BNTX, VRTX, REGN, MSFT, ISRG, A, SCHA, BX, NVDA, VNLA, GOVT, ETV, LH, PCN, QGEN, AMT, DGX, SIZE, QAI, PBP, PBE, COST, CCI, HERO, FTLS, CWB, BKLN, TSLA, ARKQ, SAGE, FRA, CPRX, INVA, IRWD, QDEL, QCLN, PINC, QURE, BPMC, ICVT, CRSP, ORGO, INMD, HALO, EHC, CLIX, ARKG, Reduced Positions: SPY, AGG, MBB, XLK, XLV, XLY, XLC, ARCC, JPST, PJAN, VOO, JNJ, BKT, FT, GUT, SCHF,

SPY, AGG, MBB, XLK, XLV, XLY, XLC, ARCC, JPST, PJAN, VOO, JNJ, BKT, FT, GUT, SCHF, Sold Out: QQQ, PFF, IXJ, LQD, FFC, OXLC, MXI, PALL, EMQQ, YYY, EMB, PKO, BLOK, HYG, CEMB, IBUY, TWTR, TNET, CMG, MSCI, ATRS, ABT, BIO, BRKR, COO, EW, HOLX, VIVO, PKI, PFE, TMO, WAT, WST, FLGT, LMAT, GMED, PCRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, General Electric Co, Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anfield Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Anfield Capital Management, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anfield Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anfield+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 98,311 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17% Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) - 2,014,689 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 109,329 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 89,029 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 450,629 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 66,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.417700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.47 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 176.17%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.191100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1464.10%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2806.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 886.11%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 1047.37%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $22.06.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.79.