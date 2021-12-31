Applied Research Investments, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Sells Sea, Logitech International SA, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, NOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Sea, Logitech International SA, PayPal Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Research Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Applied Research Investments, Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 24,139 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 252,457 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Sea Ltd (SE) - 97,290 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.82% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 175,028 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - 87,998 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.11%

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 13,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $565.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 87,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $309.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 26,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.