Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC, CNI, LNG, MDLZ, NVDA, MKC, ROK, TDOC, FCX,
- Added Positions: TIP, VCSH, LLY, SPG, MERC, CB, PFE, AVLR, VZ, DISH, XOM, GS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, PYPL, QQQ, MSGS, SPY, BMY, HON, BRK.B, AMZN,
- Sold Out: LMT, SPR, UBER,
For the details of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merrion+investment+management+co%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,691 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,167 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 158,290 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,863 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.382900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.152600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. Also check out:
1. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC keeps buying