Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,691 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,167 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 214,416 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 158,290 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,863 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.382900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.152600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $145.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.