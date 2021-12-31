Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Paragon Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc

Investment company Paragon Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, First Financial Bankshares Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paragon Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 485,958 shares, 21.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.89%
  2. PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 228,680 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 52,889 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.53%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 28,055 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.26%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 16,837 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.311500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 109,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $591.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $357.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Paragon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 485,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 506.45%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Paragon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.152600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $49.14.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Paragon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.



