ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys McCormick Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, AT&T Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: INTU, MTD, CTAS,
- Added Positions: MKC, CSCO, AMZN, SBUX, MMM, V, JNJ, CL, BF.B, LANC, O, KMB, AWK, OTIS, PEP, FISV, PG, LMT, DCI, ROST, KO, CMCSA, CVX, MDT, YUM, AMGN, UL, BDX, TMO, UNP, SYK, ZTS, LHX, HRL, SO, MGEE, WMT, NOC, WEC, TXN, TJX, ROP, PSA, QCOM, DGX, RTX, ROL, RSG, FLO, CLX, CBSH, CASY, DG, JJSF, CARR, ECL, CNI, XOM, ATRI, ATR, GPC, ITW, ABC, APD, HSY, JKHY, GWW, FTV, GIS, AME, APH, GD, ADP, UNH, CPK, D, CHD, SPGI, DHR, DOV, EXPD, FB, FDS, FAST, NSC, KDP, BCPC, VFC, PAYX, NEE, ACN, GOOGL, SWK,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, MSFT, HCSG, MO, BUD, PM, WBA, COST, CVS, NJR, BTI, SHW, TGT, VZ, K, SYY, ENB,
- Sold Out: T,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,162 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,630 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 9,488 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,504 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,895 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $542.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1500.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $389.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 124.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.622200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2806.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $165.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $146.2 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $163.68. The stock is now traded at around $157.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.994100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
