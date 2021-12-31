Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: WOLF, ONL, KD, TSVT, LYLT, ZWS, DOUG, WM, FNF, ABC, ABNB, PPL, FE, SJM, FICO, VMW, HPQ, GDDY, ADSK, OMC, UBER, BSX, TTWO, CCL, LRCX, MCK, LUMN, EXPE, LYV, OXY, HZNP, KHC, CMA, SSNC, INMD, AON, ALV, CHH, CHDN, GPC, JBL, ON, PIPR, RCL, SLAB, SHYF, OLED, VLY, WTFC, XRX, TNL, JAZZ, TWO, WFG, RGA, TRNO, MXL, HPP, ALSN, ALEX, VOYA, PFSI, VIRT, RUN, LITE, HPE, BL, PLTR, CHK, DDD, EGHT, ATSG, EPAC, RAMP, ADC, ALK, AMED, AEO, TVTY, AWR, ANDE, BLKB, SAM, CSGS, CTBI, CACC, CUTR, DENN, DBD, DVAX, ENDP, ETD, FCEL, HAE, HAIN, HL, HFC, IMGN, BCOR, INSM, JW.A, KEX, KFY, TGTX, MAT, MLAB, MGI, MNR, MORN, NEOG, NTCT, OMCL, OTTR, PRGO, RL, PB, XPO, SCVL, SSD, SKYW, SKY, SM, SPWR, XPER, CTLP, PAG, USM, WCC, ZUMZ, ALGT, IBKR, MRTX, AUPH, HCCI, IVR, CDNA, AOSL, GDOT, MARA, RLJ, SXC, BCOV, COOP, MRC, CG, PLAY, AMBA, BFAM, SEAS, PGEN, ISEE, RMAX, ESNT, HMHC, EGRX, AVNS, ENVA, FGEN, NEWR, ATEX, OLLI, PJT, PFGC, UA, GMS, VVV, IRTC, LW, ORGO, VRRM, ATUS, AFIN, SPCE, APLS, FINV, EAF, OBNK, ESTA, FOCS, CWK, FTDR, SILK, PD, FSLY, CRNC, BRP, SPT, VVNT, OTIS, FOUR, LPRO, VERX, RXT, FROG, STEP, CRSR, ASO, VLDR, STTK, ARRY, ALGM, WISH, RMO, BTRS, OCDX, IBRX, DOCN, PCT, DTM, UP, HYZN, DOMA,
- Added Positions: HSY, AVGO, LKQ, EVR, KLAC, FDS, ZBRA, AVB, BMO, MPW, TSN, TSLA, CMCSA, GIL, NFLX, MRK, XEL, MA, KRG, BNS, EQIX, O, WMT, BCE, CAT, NFG, SUI, CUBE, REXR, MO, DB, DISH, KRC, LXP, MS, NKE, LYB, GOOG, ABM, SRPT, AIRC, ABG, BAC, BECN, BAM, AZTA, CASY, EGP, HWC, WELL, HELE, MGEE, MLI, NYT, OGE, OHI, OSK, RPT, SLG, SKT, TRI, THO, X, VTR, VNO, WPC, WGO, WEX, ROIC, KW, MOS, BLMN, SRC, IRT, FOXF, GLPI, SYNH, RRR, DFIN, WH, BJ, RKT, BNL, SKLZ, OGN, FLWS, AMN, AYI, AMG, HTH, AGYS, AIN, ARE, ACC, APA, AVID, ACLS, BJRI, BOKF, BYD, EAT, BKD, BRKR, BLDR, CBRL, CNQ, CSL, CATY, CENT, CPF, CHE, CPK, CRUS, CLF, TPR, CBSH, NNN, CNMD, ENLC, CFR, LIVN, DCI, LCII, EME, EQR, ESS, EXPO, FRT, M, FHN, FULT, TGNA, GGG, HALO, HLF, HOV, HUBB, IIVI, ITT, IMO, IBCP, IIIN, CSR, JLL, KMT, KSS, KLIC, GDEN, LAMR, LSCC, LAD, LFUS, LOGI, MAN, MMSI, MIDD, MNRO, MOG.A, NTES, NXST, ORI, ASGN, PSB, PZZA, PGC, PEGA, PNFP, POWI, PWR, ROLL, RDN, RS, RGEN, RIGL, SGMS, SNBR, SCI, SIGA, SIG, SWBI, STC, SF, RGR, SNV, AXON, THC, TTEK, TBBK, TOL, ACIW, UMBF, UCTT, UAA, UDR, UFPI, UVSP, UNM, VMI, OSPN, WDFC, WSO, WTS, HEES, TOWN, ACM, TDC, BTG, HI, AGNC, MYRG, KL, SEM, DQ, FAF, SBRA, LPLA, AMCX, HMST, ZNGA, CPRI, RDUS, SLCA, YELP, HTA, FIVE, QLYS, NCLH, EVTC, AHH, EPZM, COMM, CHGG, NMIH, RARE, QURE, VRNS, PCTY, TWOU, ARES, TRUE, CCS, GPRO, TMX, NEP, OCUL, GNK, BOOT, LC, NVRO, VRAY, PGRE, WK, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, NXRT, APLE, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, CC, RPD, PLNT, PEN, PSTG, MIME, SITE, USFD, MEDP, CRSP, AA, MYOV, REVG, FND, AM, BHVN, APPN, JHG, SFIX, CUE, COLD, FIXX, SMAR, CHX, INSP, AMRX, TENB, IMXI, VRT, UPWK, GH, PLAN, SWAV, LEVI, TPTX, IAA, CMBM, IMVT, NVST, BRBR, SLQT, FMTX, BIGC, MPLN, MRVI, AAN, APPH, GXO, CCSI,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, ATVI, INTU, GNTX, DELL, DVN, MAA, TMUS, BC, MHK, QCOM, FB, PII, INVH, INCY, MU, AJG, FFIV, TD, TTD, AMD, AKAM, BLK, CUZ, GRMN, RHI, UTHR, BBY, OFC, DLR, HIW, PKI, CNI, KMX, CHKP, CONE, BXP, VIAC, CPT, DECK, HP, HST, NVDA, PCAR, RCI, TER, TSCO, STAG, FBHS, AMH, PLD, AZPN, BRK.B, ENTG, EXR, PFE, WBS, WST, DBRG, GNRC, GM, WSC, HRI, VICI, ZM, BILL, ANF, ALGN, ALKS, MDRX, AIG, AMKR, ARCB, AN, BIO, BWA, BG, CACI, CPE, CAC, CAR, CIEN, COKE, SITC, DKS, DRE, OVV, ELS, FNB, RHP, GFF, HRB, PEAK, EHC, HTLD, HUN, ICUI, JOUT, KIM, KGC, KNX, MTG, MFC, MRO, MTH, NUVA, NUE, OSTK, PTEN, PENN, PRFT, PCH, PSA, PHM, QDEL, RRX, POOL, SAIA, SMG, SBNY, SPG, LSI, SYNA, TU, TPX, TUP, UNFI, VRTX, AAWW, CVLT, EXLS, SMCI, CLR, BX, SATS, JBT, OPI, CVE, IRWD, CBOE, SIX, TRGP, BKU, ACHC, REGI, VIPS, FANG, ENTA, GOGO, DOC, SAIC, BRX, KPTI, LGIH, MC, CTRE, DNOW, WMS, CHRS, BPMC, WING, APPF, NTLA, FHB, PK, JBGS, BHF, CARG, SE, EPRT, OPEN, EWC, AIR, AEIS, UHAL, ANGO, ATRS, ARWR, AVT, BHE, OPCH, BRC, CBT, CM, CSV, CNOB, CTRN, COLM, CMC, CYH, CNSL, CORT, CR, CW, DAR, DLX, DDS, EXP, ENB, WIRE, ESGR, EXTR, FLEX, GSBC, ITGR, GEF, GPI, HVT, HWKN, HIBB, IMKTA, IART, IONS, ZD, JACK, KAMN, KELYA, LECO, LPX, MHO, MFA, MKSI, MAC, MANH, HZO, MRTN, MGRC, MED, VIVO, MTD, MITK, NCR, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHC, NTGR, NUS, OLN, OLP, OMI, ALTO, PDCE, BPOP, MODV, NXGN, RRC, REG, RY, RGLD, SLM, SANM, SHEN, SRDX, TEN, TEX, TXRH, INVA, UBS, UNF, VRSN, WAFD, WHR, WSM, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, OPK, CROX, KOP, PRG, VNDA, GTLS, CPRX, EBS, FSLR, FOLD, GRBK, LULU, CIM, APPS, CELH, IRDM, DAN, CLW, FF, VRTS, PDM, CALX, SPSC, NLSN, TROX, DOOR, THR, CLVS, CUBI, MTDR, SUPN, GMED, BERY, RH, PRTA, TPH, BCC, APAM, COTY, BLUE, AGIO, SFM, SPNT, AR, TNDM, ALLY, MBUU, GCI, AKBA, ATEN, NAVI, LPG, VRTV, SAGE, ATRA, STOR, UE, BOX, COLL, SHOP, CHCT, NTRA, DLTH, ATKR, ASIX, FLGT, NTNX, CWH, CNDT, ANAB, CARS, WOW, SAFE, DNLI, LBC, AHCO, DOMO, SONO, ESTC, YETI, GOSS, CVET, KTB, RVLV, VNT, FSR, CNXC, AIV,
- Sold Out: AWK, DG, ALL, PNW, OGS, ED, VER, LYFT, RPAI, NYCB, MCFE, AGO, PLYA, CXP, ESI, CTMX, XLRN, SRCL, IBP, ESPR, CNNE, TSE, WHD, CFX, PBYI, THG, FL, FBP, EPR, NPO, ZI, ASAN, MATX, ASB, FATE, POST, PAK, ARCO, FFWM, ADVM, NVTA, RMR, NGVT, KALA, ROKU, ECVT, LOMA, AVRO, ALLO, PAE, CRWD, BCEL, BDTX, PASG, GGAL, ROG, ODP, NKTR, NLS, MOD, KFRC, HSKA, HSC, SGMO, GBX, FLIC, EEFT, EGBN, CDE, BDSI, BIG, BBBY, USNA, PCRX, KRA, STWD, NOG, LL, CSII, AUY, WERN, CMPR, INN, URBN, UEIC, TCBI, TTMI, SNX, SCL, SPTN, RBBN,
For the details of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virginia+retirement+systems+et+al/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL
- Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 10,700 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) - 46,295 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,197,400 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) - 30,540 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,595,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 46,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 583.74%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $204.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 277,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $586.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 269.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 685,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 890.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 216,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in KLA Corp by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 83.58%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $422.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL. Also check out:
1. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL keeps buying