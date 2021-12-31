Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys Wolfspeed Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: WOLF, ONL, KD, TSVT, LYLT, ZWS, DOUG, WM, FNF, ABC, ABNB, PPL, FE, SJM, FICO, VMW, HPQ, GDDY, ADSK, OMC, UBER, BSX, TTWO, CCL, LRCX, MCK, LUMN, EXPE, LYV, OXY, HZNP, KHC, CMA, SSNC, INMD, AON, ALV, CHH, CHDN, GPC, JBL, ON, PIPR, RCL, SLAB, SHYF, OLED, VLY, WTFC, XRX, TNL, JAZZ, TWO, WFG, RGA, TRNO, MXL, HPP, ALSN, ALEX, VOYA, PFSI, VIRT, RUN, LITE, HPE, BL, PLTR, CHK, DDD, EGHT, ATSG, EPAC, RAMP, ADC, ALK, AMED, AEO, TVTY, AWR, ANDE, BLKB, SAM, CSGS, CTBI, CACC, CUTR, DENN, DBD, DVAX, ENDP, ETD, FCEL, HAE, HAIN, HL, HFC, IMGN, BCOR, INSM, JW.A, KEX, KFY, TGTX, MAT, MLAB, MGI, MNR, MORN, NEOG, NTCT, OMCL, OTTR, PRGO, RL, PB, XPO, SCVL, SSD, SKYW, SKY, SM, SPWR, XPER, CTLP, PAG, USM, WCC, ZUMZ, ALGT, IBKR, MRTX, AUPH, HCCI, IVR, CDNA, AOSL, GDOT, MARA, RLJ, SXC, BCOV, COOP, MRC, CG, PLAY, AMBA, BFAM, SEAS, PGEN, ISEE, RMAX, ESNT, HMHC, EGRX, AVNS, ENVA, FGEN, NEWR, ATEX, OLLI, PJT, PFGC, UA, GMS, VVV, IRTC, LW, ORGO, VRRM, ATUS, AFIN, SPCE, APLS, FINV, EAF, OBNK, ESTA, FOCS, CWK, FTDR, SILK, PD, FSLY, CRNC, BRP, SPT, VVNT, OTIS, FOUR, LPRO, VERX, RXT, FROG, STEP, CRSR, ASO, VLDR, STTK, ARRY, ALGM, WISH, RMO, BTRS, OCDX, IBRX, DOCN, PCT, DTM, UP, HYZN, DOMA,

HSY, AVGO, LKQ, EVR, KLAC, FDS, ZBRA, AVB, BMO, MPW, TSN, TSLA, CMCSA, GIL, NFLX, MRK, XEL, MA, KRG, BNS, EQIX, O, WMT, BCE, CAT, NFG, SUI, CUBE, REXR, MO, DB, DISH, KRC, LXP, MS, NKE, LYB, GOOG, ABM, SRPT, AIRC, ABG, BAC, BECN, BAM, AZTA, CASY, EGP, HWC, WELL, HELE, MGEE, MLI, NYT, OGE, OHI, OSK, RPT, SLG, SKT, TRI, THO, X, VTR, VNO, WPC, WGO, WEX, ROIC, KW, MOS, BLMN, SRC, IRT, FOXF, GLPI, SYNH, RRR, DFIN, WH, BJ, RKT, BNL, SKLZ, OGN, FLWS, AMN, AYI, AMG, HTH, AGYS, AIN, ARE, ACC, APA, AVID, ACLS, BJRI, BOKF, BYD, EAT, BKD, BRKR, BLDR, CBRL, CNQ, CSL, CATY, CENT, CPF, CHE, CPK, CRUS, CLF, TPR, CBSH, NNN, CNMD, ENLC, CFR, LIVN, DCI, LCII, EME, EQR, ESS, EXPO, FRT, M, FHN, FULT, TGNA, GGG, HALO, HLF, HOV, HUBB, IIVI, ITT, IMO, IBCP, IIIN, CSR, JLL, KMT, KSS, KLIC, GDEN, LAMR, LSCC, LAD, LFUS, LOGI, MAN, MMSI, MIDD, MNRO, MOG.A, NTES, NXST, ORI, ASGN, PSB, PZZA, PGC, PEGA, PNFP, POWI, PWR, ROLL, RDN, RS, RGEN, RIGL, SGMS, SNBR, SCI, SIGA, SIG, SWBI, STC, SF, RGR, SNV, AXON, THC, TTEK, TBBK, TOL, ACIW, UMBF, UCTT, UAA, UDR, UFPI, UVSP, UNM, VMI, OSPN, WDFC, WSO, WTS, HEES, TOWN, ACM, TDC, BTG, HI, AGNC, MYRG, KL, SEM, DQ, FAF, SBRA, LPLA, AMCX, HMST, ZNGA, CPRI, RDUS, SLCA, YELP, HTA, FIVE, QLYS, NCLH, EVTC, AHH, EPZM, COMM, CHGG, NMIH, RARE, QURE, VRNS, PCTY, TWOU, ARES, TRUE, CCS, GPRO, TMX, NEP, OCUL, GNK, BOOT, LC, NVRO, VRAY, PGRE, WK, TLRY, TLRY, VSTO, NXRT, APLE, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, CC, RPD, PLNT, PEN, PSTG, MIME, SITE, USFD, MEDP, CRSP, AA, MYOV, REVG, FND, AM, BHVN, APPN, JHG, SFIX, CUE, COLD, FIXX, SMAR, CHX, INSP, AMRX, TENB, IMXI, VRT, UPWK, GH, PLAN, SWAV, LEVI, TPTX, IAA, CMBM, IMVT, NVST, BRBR, SLQT, FMTX, BIGC, MPLN, MRVI, AAN, APPH, GXO, CCSI, Reduced Positions: JNJ, ATVI, INTU, GNTX, DELL, DVN, MAA, TMUS, BC, MHK, QCOM, FB, PII, INVH, INCY, MU, AJG, FFIV, TD, TTD, AMD, AKAM, BLK, CUZ, GRMN, RHI, UTHR, BBY, OFC, DLR, HIW, PKI, CNI, KMX, CHKP, CONE, BXP, VIAC, CPT, DECK, HP, HST, NVDA, PCAR, RCI, TER, TSCO, STAG, FBHS, AMH, PLD, AZPN, BRK.B, ENTG, EXR, PFE, WBS, WST, DBRG, GNRC, GM, WSC, HRI, VICI, ZM, BILL, ANF, ALGN, ALKS, MDRX, AIG, AMKR, ARCB, AN, BIO, BWA, BG, CACI, CPE, CAC, CAR, CIEN, COKE, SITC, DKS, DRE, OVV, ELS, FNB, RHP, GFF, HRB, PEAK, EHC, HTLD, HUN, ICUI, JOUT, KIM, KGC, KNX, MTG, MFC, MRO, MTH, NUVA, NUE, OSTK, PTEN, PENN, PRFT, PCH, PSA, PHM, QDEL, RRX, POOL, SAIA, SMG, SBNY, SPG, LSI, SYNA, TU, TPX, TUP, UNFI, VRTX, AAWW, CVLT, EXLS, SMCI, CLR, BX, SATS, JBT, OPI, CVE, IRWD, CBOE, SIX, TRGP, BKU, ACHC, REGI, VIPS, FANG, ENTA, GOGO, DOC, SAIC, BRX, KPTI, LGIH, MC, CTRE, DNOW, WMS, CHRS, BPMC, WING, APPF, NTLA, FHB, PK, JBGS, BHF, CARG, SE, EPRT, OPEN, EWC, AIR, AEIS, UHAL, ANGO, ATRS, ARWR, AVT, BHE, OPCH, BRC, CBT, CM, CSV, CNOB, CTRN, COLM, CMC, CYH, CNSL, CORT, CR, CW, DAR, DLX, DDS, EXP, ENB, WIRE, ESGR, EXTR, FLEX, GSBC, ITGR, GEF, GPI, HVT, HWKN, HIBB, IMKTA, IART, IONS, ZD, JACK, KAMN, KELYA, LECO, LPX, MHO, MFA, MKSI, MAC, MANH, HZO, MRTN, MGRC, MED, VIVO, MTD, MITK, NCR, NBR, HOPE, FIZZ, NHC, NTGR, NUS, OLN, OLP, OMI, ALTO, PDCE, BPOP, MODV, NXGN, RRC, REG, RY, RGLD, SLM, SANM, SHEN, SRDX, TEN, TEX, TXRH, INVA, UBS, UNF, VRSN, WAFD, WHR, WSM, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, OPK, CROX, KOP, PRG, VNDA, GTLS, CPRX, EBS, FSLR, FOLD, GRBK, LULU, CIM, APPS, CELH, IRDM, DAN, CLW, FF, VRTS, PDM, CALX, SPSC, NLSN, TROX, DOOR, THR, CLVS, CUBI, MTDR, SUPN, GMED, BERY, RH, PRTA, TPH, BCC, APAM, COTY, BLUE, AGIO, SFM, SPNT, AR, TNDM, ALLY, MBUU, GCI, AKBA, ATEN, NAVI, LPG, VRTV, SAGE, ATRA, STOR, UE, BOX, COLL, SHOP, CHCT, NTRA, DLTH, ATKR, ASIX, FLGT, NTNX, CWH, CNDT, ANAB, CARS, WOW, SAFE, DNLI, LBC, AHCO, DOMO, SONO, ESTC, YETI, GOSS, CVET, KTB, RVLV, VNT, FSR, CNXC, AIV,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wolfspeed Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, 2seventy bio Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, sells American Water Works Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Activision Blizzard Inc, Intuit Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. As of 2021Q4, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 1098 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 10,700 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) - 46,295 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,197,400 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) - 30,540 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,595,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 46,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 583.74%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $204.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 277,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $586.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 269.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 685,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 890.41%. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 216,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in KLA Corp by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 83.58%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $422.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.