Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC Buys Southwestern Energy Co, Sells DCP Midstream LP

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southwestern Energy Co, sells DCP Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgemont+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC
- Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 47,426,241 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 47,426,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC keeps buying