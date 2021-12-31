Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC Buys Southwestern Energy Co, Sells DCP Midstream LP

New Purchases: SWN,

SWN, Sold Out: DCP,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwestern Energy Co, sells DCP Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgemont+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 47,426,241 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 47,426,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ridgemont Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29.