Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Sells Qorvo Inc, Snap-on Inc, Franklin Resources Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company Chesapeake Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Celanese Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Qorvo Inc, Snap-on Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Logitech International SA, Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 195 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Chesapeake Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 168,980 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 106,425 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,746 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,945 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 207,553 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $160.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $368.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.994100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $344.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.152600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $127.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 90.70%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $163.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.



