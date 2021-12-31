Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc

- New Purchases: PYPL, ESGV, LLY, CARR, CTVA, DD, KMB, PANW, PKI,
- Added Positions: VUG, MSFT, DIS, VTI, VB, VOO, VOX, NVDA, VHT, VFH, VIG, VDC, VCR, MCD, LHX, GOOG, V, AMZN, VIS, VYM, BA, CB, VBK, FDX, TGT, CRM, NSC, NFLX, HON, DOW, DOCU, COST, KO, SYY, ABT, AXP, GOOGL, LULU,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, VFC, EQIX, NVCR, T, ADSK, PM, WTRG, IBB,
- Sold Out: PENN,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 116,405 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,910 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 68,061 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,556 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,235 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $198.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.
