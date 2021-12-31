Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Civitas Resources Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP,

New Purchases: IWN, CIVI, CIVI, INDB, CVS, SO, UNP, AVGO, ABBV,

IWN, CIVI, CIVI, INDB, CVS, SO, UNP, AVGO, ABBV, Added Positions: WES, SECYF, PAGP, ET, DHR, GTLS, HESM, AMT, ITW, GLD, MBUU, NKE, PHM, MA, XBI, AM, OKE, RGEN, BPMC, HASI, DSGX, RTLR, MCD, EA, KMI, FOXF, CNX, V, CEQP, FTV, MAS, BSX, NVST, ENPH, WLKP, XLE,

WES, SECYF, PAGP, ET, DHR, GTLS, HESM, AMT, ITW, GLD, MBUU, NKE, PHM, MA, XBI, AM, OKE, RGEN, BPMC, HASI, DSGX, RTLR, MCD, EA, KMI, FOXF, CNX, V, CEQP, FTV, MAS, BSX, NVST, ENPH, WLKP, XLE, Reduced Positions: SPY, TGP, GTBIF, HQY, MLPB, MSFT, SPLK, FOCS, AAPL, BJ, PLMR, ADI, PANW, PFE, MMC, NGL, OMP, AORT,

SPY, TGP, GTBIF, HQY, MLPB, MSFT, SPLK, FOCS, AAPL, BJ, PLMR, ADI, PANW, PFE, MMC, NGL, OMP, AORT, Sold Out: ATVI, PSXP, CHGG, SHLX, BPMP, EBSB, HD, LOW,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Secure Energy Services Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBW CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbw+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,441 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,866 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,337 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,315 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 49,937 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 72,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 72,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $586.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 87.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 361,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Secure Energy Services Inc by 540.90%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 858,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 873,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 880,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.