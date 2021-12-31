Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Civitas Resources Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Secure Energy Services Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 72,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $586.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 87.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 361,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Secure Energy Services Inc (SECYF)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Secure Energy Services Inc by 540.90%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 858,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 873,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 880,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.78.

Sold Out: BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.



