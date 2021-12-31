Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Sells Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF, Murphy Oil Corp

- New Purchases: IXG, IXC, DBA, M, MATX, MOS, SFM, INVA, ZUMZ, SNDR, TPR, APTS, CIO, AAWW, IPI, HMST, CCS, WRE, NSA, ATKR, AMR, PLYM, MCB, GTY, BXC, CPT, CXW, CUZ, ECPG, WIRE, EQR, FR, HOV, LXP, MOV, MLI, SCHN, HAFC, WLL, EVC, FAF, EOG, CLR, COWN, STC,
- Added Positions: PAG, AAPL, TOL, DDS, LPX, AN, HPQ, WHR, RFP, NUE, AAP, AYI, AMP, PHM, STLD, JNPR, OAS, TPH, CTRN, CMA, HUN, WBS, ISBC, LKQ, SWBI, VLO, MCK, UGI, NUS, TSN, STL, DGX, SIVB, ZION, NVT, HTH, AGO, PACW, FHI, DD, BCC, CBT, LUMN, CATY, ARW, CFG, USB, RGR, FOX, SNA, PNC, SYF, ALLY, VOYA, WOR, UHS, WBA, LYB, DFS, XRX, SWM, BC, HP, HIBB, HFC, INTC, BIIB, JPM, LNC, CVX, ALL, MET, HOPE, ANF, RS, R, AFL, CVI, CMI, BIG, BGFV, IP, UNM, MSM, FL, MAN, WU, VRTV, SLM, RVI, HVT, DBMF, SHI, SNP, BBBY, BNL, VTEB, ILPT, VICI, PGRE,
- Reduced Positions: EYLD, GVAL, BKE, GMOM, VAMO, TIP, IEF, MTDR, TLRY, TLRY, IIPR, BNDX, CIVI, CIVI, EMLC, BND, TPB, WTMF, VFF, JAZZ, ARNA, SMG, RRD, STZ, DRE, SITC, PSB, CRON, GRWG, GNLN, KIM, EXR, OLP, CDR, MUB, QSY, REET, SCHP, SGOL, MO, ACB, CGC, BRG, NBEV, CUBE, UMH, UVV, STAG, PM, SKT, BDN, UBA, BFS, ROIC, NEPT, NNN, RPT, PDM, HIW, SRC, AMH, YCBD, HEXO, KRG, BRX,
- Sold Out: MXI, MUR, UFS, ETN, AMCX, QRTEA, SANM, DISCK, OMI, LSI, CXP, AHH, AMKR, PSA, RCII, SBRA, MS, FSP, STOR, TCS, IEA, SLVM, CYH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 366,587 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) - 746,095 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) - 466,975 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97%
- Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) - 359,432 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) - 385,438 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 197,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.772400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 67,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 228,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 148,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 210.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $83.26 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $87.31.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.
