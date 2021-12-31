Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Sells Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF, Murphy Oil Corp

New Purchases: IXG, IXC, DBA, M, MATX, MOS, SFM, INVA, ZUMZ, SNDR, TPR, APTS, CIO, AAWW, IPI, HMST, CCS, WRE, NSA, ATKR, AMR, PLYM, MCB, GTY, BXC, CPT, CXW, CUZ, ECPG, WIRE, EQR, FR, HOV, LXP, MOV, MLI, SCHN, HAFC, WLL, EVC, FAF, EOG, CLR, COWN, STC,

IXG, IXC, DBA, M, MATX, MOS, SFM, INVA, ZUMZ, SNDR, TPR, APTS, CIO, AAWW, IPI, HMST, CCS, WRE, NSA, ATKR, AMR, PLYM, MCB, GTY, BXC, CPT, CXW, CUZ, ECPG, WIRE, EQR, FR, HOV, LXP, MOV, MLI, SCHN, HAFC, WLL, EVC, FAF, EOG, CLR, COWN, STC, Added Positions: PAG, AAPL, TOL, DDS, LPX, AN, HPQ, WHR, RFP, NUE, AAP, AYI, AMP, PHM, STLD, JNPR, OAS, TPH, CTRN, CMA, HUN, WBS, ISBC, LKQ, SWBI, VLO, MCK, UGI, NUS, TSN, STL, DGX, SIVB, ZION, NVT, HTH, AGO, PACW, FHI, DD, BCC, CBT, LUMN, CATY, ARW, CFG, USB, RGR, FOX, SNA, PNC, SYF, ALLY, VOYA, WOR, UHS, WBA, LYB, DFS, XRX, SWM, BC, HP, HIBB, HFC, INTC, BIIB, JPM, LNC, CVX, ALL, MET, HOPE, ANF, RS, R, AFL, CVI, CMI, BIG, BGFV, IP, UNM, MSM, FL, MAN, WU, VRTV, SLM, RVI, HVT, DBMF, SHI, SNP, BBBY, BNL, VTEB, ILPT, VICI, PGRE,

PAG, AAPL, TOL, DDS, LPX, AN, HPQ, WHR, RFP, NUE, AAP, AYI, AMP, PHM, STLD, JNPR, OAS, TPH, CTRN, CMA, HUN, WBS, ISBC, LKQ, SWBI, VLO, MCK, UGI, NUS, TSN, STL, DGX, SIVB, ZION, NVT, HTH, AGO, PACW, FHI, DD, BCC, CBT, LUMN, CATY, ARW, CFG, USB, RGR, FOX, SNA, PNC, SYF, ALLY, VOYA, WOR, UHS, WBA, LYB, DFS, XRX, SWM, BC, HP, HIBB, HFC, INTC, BIIB, JPM, LNC, CVX, ALL, MET, HOPE, ANF, RS, R, AFL, CVI, CMI, BIG, BGFV, IP, UNM, MSM, FL, MAN, WU, VRTV, SLM, RVI, HVT, DBMF, SHI, SNP, BBBY, BNL, VTEB, ILPT, VICI, PGRE, Reduced Positions: EYLD, GVAL, BKE, GMOM, VAMO, TIP, IEF, MTDR, TLRY, TLRY, IIPR, BNDX, CIVI, CIVI, EMLC, BND, TPB, WTMF, VFF, JAZZ, ARNA, SMG, RRD, STZ, DRE, SITC, PSB, CRON, GRWG, GNLN, KIM, EXR, OLP, CDR, MUB, QSY, REET, SCHP, SGOL, MO, ACB, CGC, BRG, NBEV, CUBE, UMH, UVV, STAG, PM, SKT, BDN, UBA, BFS, ROIC, NEPT, NNN, RPT, PDM, HIW, SRC, AMH, YCBD, HEXO, KRG, BRX,

EYLD, GVAL, BKE, GMOM, VAMO, TIP, IEF, MTDR, TLRY, TLRY, IIPR, BNDX, CIVI, CIVI, EMLC, BND, TPB, WTMF, VFF, JAZZ, ARNA, SMG, RRD, STZ, DRE, SITC, PSB, CRON, GRWG, GNLN, KIM, EXR, OLP, CDR, MUB, QSY, REET, SCHP, SGOL, MO, ACB, CGC, BRG, NBEV, CUBE, UMH, UVV, STAG, PM, SKT, BDN, UBA, BFS, ROIC, NEPT, NNN, RPT, PDM, HIW, SRC, AMH, YCBD, HEXO, KRG, BRX, Sold Out: MXI, MUR, UFS, ETN, AMCX, QRTEA, SANM, DISCK, OMI, LSI, CXP, AHH, AMKR, PSA, RCII, SBRA, MS, FSP, STOR, TCS, IEA, SLVM, CYH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Macy's Inc, Matson Inc, sells Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF, Murphy Oil Corp, Domtar Corp, Cambria Global Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. owns 258 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambria+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 366,587 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) - 746,095 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) - 466,975 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97% Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) - 359,432 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) - 385,438 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 197,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.772400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 67,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 228,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 148,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 210.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $83.26 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.