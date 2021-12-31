Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Kore Group Holdings Inc, Bruker Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Organogenesis Holdings Inc

New Purchases: KORE, WOLF, AA, ROAD, M, EPAM, CADE, CADE, KRG, POWI, VOYA, NICE, SPWR, VICR, METC, SITM,

Investment company Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Kore Group Holdings Inc, Bruker Corp, Construction Partners Inc, Alcoa Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company,. As of 2021Q4, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, owns 894 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 8,813,902 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,354,100 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,164,800 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,640,933 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,499,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.93%

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,344,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.600600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 165.93%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,499,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 364.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 261.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 265.15%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 265.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.