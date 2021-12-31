Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Kore Group Holdings Inc, Bruker Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Organogenesis Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: KORE, WOLF, AA, ROAD, M, EPAM, CADE, CADE, KRG, POWI, VOYA, NICE, SPWR, VICR, METC, SITM,
- Added Positions: LQD, IEMG, IJR, BRKR, RRX, A, KD, WU, HBI, WMT, O, PXD, LEG, CTRA, FCX, PCTY, CNP, CPT, DFS, FNV, CFX, SBRA, MOS, GMED, SRC, RH, CONE, DOC, REXR, TNDM, GWW, SYF, KHC, PEN, UA, AM, IR, BKR, PGNY, WTRG, AEM, ATVI, FR, WELL, HR, MTCH, IIVI, ILMN, INTU, LYV, MCK, MRCY, MCHP, NWE, PENN, PKI, DVN, PWR, RYN, EA, EGP, RYAAY, WPM, SWX, LSI, SYNA, TSM, UBSI, UDR, HAIN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, ORGO, VRRM, AAPL, FDS, SBNY, SEDG, CL, MSFT, CDNS, ANSS, BAC, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, NVDA, ORCL, PG, TXN, WFC, MA, V, FB, GOOG, MMM, PLD, ABT, AYI, ADBE, AAP, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, HES, AXP, AIG, AMP, AMGN, APH, APA, AMAT, ARW, AZPN, ASB, AIZ, AN, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BLL, BBD, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BLKB, BMY, BLDR, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CVS, CCMP, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CRI, CAT, CE, CAR, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CHE, CVX, CHD, CI, CSCO, C, TPR, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, CMA, VALE, CAG, COP, CNO, CNX, STZ, GLW, CMI, CW, DHR, DRI, DVA, DE, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DD, DY, EXP, EMN, ECL, EW, LLY, ENS, EQR, EL, EXPD, FMC, FICO, FDX, FITB, FHN, FISV, BEN, GPS, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HRB, HAL, LHX, HIG, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HON, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IDXX, ITW, INTC, IP, JBHT, JBL, JKHY, KBH, KLAC, KEY, KSS, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LII, BBWI, LNC, LMT, LPX, LOW, MTG, MGM, MRO, MMC, MAS, MKC, MRK, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, MHK, MS, MSI, NVR, NTAP, NEU, NEM, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, ASGN, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PEP, PVH, PFG, PRU, PHM, QCOM, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SLM, SLB, SEE, SCI, SHW, SPG, SNA, TRV, SWK, STLD, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TPX, TER, TXT, TMO, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TRN, UMPQ, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WRB, WAB, WBA, DIS, WAFD, WM, WAT, ANTM, WERN, WST, WY, WHR, WMB, WOR, ZION, EBAY, L, CROX, PRG, EVR, LDOS, OC, IPGP, DAL, MELI, ULTA, LOPE, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, ABBV, TPH, ZTS, TMHC, IQV, CDW, SFM, NAVI, CDK, KEYS, QRVO, PYPL, LITE, HWM, JBGS, BHF, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, VSCO,
- Sold Out: HYG, HRC, KSU, COR, EBS, KAR, TREE, DSGX, TDS, NTCT, NKTR, FRT, TR, DCT, SLVM, CCSI, LYLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 8,813,902 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,354,100 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,164,800 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,640,933 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,499,800 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.93%
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,344,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.600600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 72,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 165.93%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,499,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 364.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 261.06%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 265.15%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 265.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: (KSU)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (HRC)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (COR)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38.
