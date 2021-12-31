Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF,

- New Purchases: RFDA, RFCI, UCBI, RFFC, ECAT, NXP, RFDI, BITO, CIBR, DWAC, RIGS, MFL, OXSQ, MDY, ITA, AIO, FXH, KRG, EMLP, HE, XLG, SLV, APDN, IMPP, RIVN, KD, HOOD, ALLK, BHF, FHB, XHR, IVT, TWO, VGM, MGI, CI,
- Added Positions: DFAI, AVDV, DFAE, DFAS, AVUV, VONV, AVDE, SCHM, SCHR, DLN, AAPL, SCHO, BSV, SPTI, IWM, EFA, EEM, BP, BRK.B, BIV, NYCB, TSLA, HD, THQ, SIRI, LUV, VLY, VVI, IXUS, BABA, LMPX, OGN, APD, F, DFAC, MET, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, VOO, SPLG, SPDW, SCHV, SCHC, IVV, SPYV, SLYV, GWX, SCHA, VTV, MSFT, VEU, DFIV, USRT, SPSM, SCHH, DFAX, LOW, VB, VTI, CMCSA, UPS, VBR, HON, CAT, MMM, SCHX, DIS, SPTM, SPTS, PG, VSS, VNQ, SCHB, RWR, T, RTM, RGI, IWB, BDX, DE, JNJ, MAR, VFC, WMT, IJH, IVE, SCHN, ALL, IWS, CCL, CVX, CSCO, VGT, RWX, IJT, PEP, IEMG, IJS, VZ, AMC, ETSY, SQ, MRNA, AGG, BND,
- Sold Out: AVY, SPGI, SWK, NXQ, ETN, GS, CARR, SYY, ECL, EMR, COP, ACN, BAX, RPAI, RHS, STZ, CRWD, STNE, NIO, CLDR, Z, RH, ET, PLUG, MCO, MT,
- Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 1,693,816 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 532.19%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 261,600 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 44,688 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 357,630 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,494 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.87%. The holding were 1,693,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 317.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 211,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 502.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 262,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 121,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 161.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 133.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.
