Heronetta Management, L.P. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Heronetta Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heronetta Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Heronetta Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Heronetta Management, L.P.
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 762,980 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 417,137 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  3. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 215,698 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  4. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 975,058 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 51,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Heronetta Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



