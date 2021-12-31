Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, HP Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells ProShares Short QQQ, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: SMG, VIAC, HWKZ.U, GRPN, CGC, ET, WRBY, QRVO, SWN, SANG, MTSI, AMP, LLY, XOM, NSC, ITCI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, HPQ, THO, BAC, GOOG, TECK, T, AMZN, PYPL, LASR, GRMN, MSFT, AKAM, CMA, ISBC, AMGN, CVX, CMCSA, AMAT, KRE, JPM, PLUG, ESNT, PANW, ZBRA, HZNP, VRTX, REGN, IFF, TMUS, MA, IMAX, RGLD, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: PSQ, C, CRSP, VZ, GOOGL, TFX, RTX, JNJ, WFC, PRTS, ICE, ABT, QCOM, LHX, IGV, BDX, NEE, HD, AVGO, UNP, ED, PEP, NOC, MSI, BK, TMO, TSM, SNA, CARA, HLI, HUM, LCII, FISV, FB, AES, FAF, ABBV, VVV, ALX, AVY, MTB, CRL, SJM, FDX, ARE, CMS, ORCL, LOGI, APD, DUK,
- Sold Out: FIS, XLC, V, ETR, FICO, LGO, JAZZ, MP, LDOS, AJRD, XLV, RNG, DEM, CMPS, COLD, ESXB, BRCN, PSX, ACAD, GOLD, ZBH, ATRS, AMRN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 309,780 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,537 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 617,132 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,945 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 46,108 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 55,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 115,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ.U)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Groupon Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 361,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 237.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 326,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 110.42%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 417,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 193.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 134,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 571.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 110,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.Sold Out: Largo Inc (LGO)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Largo Inc. The sale prices were between $8.21 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.4.
