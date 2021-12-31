Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, HP Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells ProShares Short QQQ, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: SMG, VIAC, HWKZ.U, GRPN, CGC, ET, WRBY, QRVO, SWN, SANG, MTSI, AMP, LLY, XOM, NSC, ITCI,

Added Positions: AAPL, HPQ, THO, BAC, GOOG, TECK, T, AMZN, PYPL, LASR, GRMN, MSFT, AKAM, CMA, ISBC, AMGN, CVX, CMCSA, AMAT, KRE, JPM, PLUG, ESNT, PANW, ZBRA, HZNP, VRTX, REGN, IFF, TMUS, MA, IMAX, RGLD, ITW,

Reduced Positions: PSQ, C, CRSP, VZ, GOOGL, TFX, RTX, JNJ, WFC, PRTS, ICE, ABT, QCOM, LHX, IGV, BDX, NEE, HD, AVGO, UNP, ED, PEP, NOC, MSI, BK, TMO, TSM, SNA, CARA, HLI, HUM, LCII, FISV, FB, AES, FAF, ABBV, VVV, ALX, AVY, MTB, CRL, SJM, FDX, ARE, CMS, ORCL, LOGI, APD, DUK,

Sold Out: FIS, XLC, V, ETR, FICO, LGO, JAZZ, MP, LDOS, AJRD, XLV, RNG, DEM, CMPS, COLD, ESXB, BRCN, PSX, ACAD, GOLD, ZBH, ATRS, AMRN,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, HP Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Hawks Acquisition Corp, Thor Industries Inc, sells ProShares Short QQQ, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Citigroup Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 309,780 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,537 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 617,132 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,945 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 46,108 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $135.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 55,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 115,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Groupon Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $23.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 361,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 237.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 326,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 110.42%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 417,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 193.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 134,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 571.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 110,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Largo Inc. The sale prices were between $8.21 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.4.