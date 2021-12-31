Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, McDonald's Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, F5 Inc, Target Corp

New Purchases: CBOE, TMHC, FCX, NEOG, STC,

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, McDonald's Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Acushnet Holdings Corp, sells Meta Platforms Inc, F5 Inc, Target Corp, McCormick Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 433,029 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,774 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,797 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,836 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 232,740 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $117.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 103,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Neogen Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 3450.44%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 32,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 43.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $90.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 153,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $112.42, with an estimated average price of $101.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $173.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15.