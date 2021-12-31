Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys Banc of California Inc, Sells , Enterprise Financial Services Corp,

Added Positions: BANC, USCB, VBNK,

BANC, USCB, VBNK, Reduced Positions: MCB, HBMD,

MCB, HBMD, Sold Out: PMBC, EFSC, RBNC,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Banc of California Inc, sells , Enterprise Financial Services Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,452,585 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.26% USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB) - 4,485,909 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80% Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,219,563 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 423,925 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 136.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 3,452,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08.