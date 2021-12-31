Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys Banc of California Inc, Sells , Enterprise Financial Services Corp,

For the details of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+financial+partners+gp%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP
- Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio.
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,452,585 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.26%
- USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB) - 4,485,909 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%
- Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,219,563 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 423,925 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 136.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 3,452,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (PMBC)
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.Sold Out: (RBNC)
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP. Also check out:
1. PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP keeps buying