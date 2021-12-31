Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, International Business Machines Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Vimeo Inc, , Saia Inc

New Purchases: IBM, CHK, AMD, DJCO, DPZ, GGG, MCHP, MU, RSG, TMO, BACPL.PFD, IR,

Glendale, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, International Business Machines Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Conn's Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Vimeo Inc, , Saia Inc, Wynn Resorts, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Global Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Global Investment Management CO owns 221 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,015 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,974 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,392 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 61,310 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,366 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $128.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1401.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $441.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 101.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Conn's Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $412.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $534.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in BurgerFi International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Athersys Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $1.14.