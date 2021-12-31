Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Sells , AT&T Inc, AutoZone Inc

insider
2 hours ago
Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Pacer Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Altria Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells , AT&T Inc, AutoZone Inc, Ford Motor Co, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1279 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacer Advisors, Inc.
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,298,369 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 914,447 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 289,939 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,171,708 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 547,764 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,080,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 145,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 243,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 382,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 259,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 885,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2300.48%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 327,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 329.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.071600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 339,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 691.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 540,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 148.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 660,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 384.99%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $620.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 233.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 748,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.

Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.

Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacer Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

