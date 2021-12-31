Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, CVS Health Corp, Dow Inc, Sells , AT&T Inc, AutoZone Inc

- New Purchases: MATX, OI, SAH, CLR, ACI, CXW, AJRD, BIG, KLIC, LYLT, MANT, CCSI, SPXC, UVV, THRY, VGR, PRGS, PLCE, HCC, KN, CORT, SPTN, CARS, RGR, DOUG, STNE, CVAC, STRA, SCHL, HIBB, GLT, WOLF, LCID, EPAM, PINC, DNOW, LQDT, PANW, CHUY, EGRX, NPK, FF, ZS, SCCO, LPL, BRKR, KRG, SITM, POWI, WPP, ASAN, BYND, UBER, NET, TIMB, BILL, FMX, DKNG, EXAS, U, LYFT, AFRM, COIN, GLBE, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI, SPWR, ENTG, KD, SWN, TTD, MARA, AR, AMC, PACB, KKR, BX, ECC, NVTA, TWLO, CG, TLK, KB, CVNA, ROKU, VICR, SMAR, UPWK, PLAN, PLUG,
- Added Positions: LYB, CVS, DOW, MO, XOM, REGN, COP, ADM, ATVI, MRNA, NUE, FANG, PLD, DRE, FCX, LSI, DELL, AMT, IBM, SLVM, X, VMW, BMY, INTC, LAD, NRG, OXY, FB, ILPT, NVDA, NVR, NTAP, BA, ABBV, INDT, INTU, MCK, SWCH, COLD, CYXT, AMD, APA, LUMN, ROST, TER, STAG, PYPL, AMZN, FR, IP, MCHP, NTCT, OMC, TXT, REXR, CZR, FLGT, IIPR, OGN, AMAT, EGP, GILD, HPQ, KLAC, LXP, LOW, MRO, MAR, MU, MNR, PSB, PENN, QCOM, WDC, HBI, FTNT, DBRG, TRNO, NXPI, ALGN, ADI, DVN, EXPE, LRCX, MGM, MHK, ORCL, BKNG, SWKS, SBUX, SNPS, TRMB, MOS, DBX, PSFD, ANF, ALB, ADS, IVZ, ANSS, ABG, AN, ADSK, CDNS, CCL, CTAS, DKS, DISCA, GPS, MTCH, LH, LNC, LYV, MCD, MPWR, PTC, PVH, PFG, RCL, SIVB, SPG, XPER, TXN, INVA, UAL, WLK, WYNN, ZBRA, IPGP, APTV, ENPH, BLMN, OUT, PAYC, QRVO, CEIX, ABM, ALK, AMP, BLK, COLM, DXC, BEN, GPN, HAL, HSII, HOLX, HST, KIM, LKQ, LPX, NFLX, NKE, OLN, OKE, WRK, SCVL, STT, TECH, GEO, PAG, URI, VLO, WY, ZION, MA, DFS, GNRC, TSLA, TRGP, MPC, PSX, NCLH, BCC, CDW, TWTR, SYF, ETSY, UNIT, GDS, HWM, PLYM, AAN, HES, ABC, BYD, CAL, CNQ, PRDO, CHS, CCOI, CONN, E, NEE, GCO, IPG, NXST, NTDOY, OLP, OSK, RL, RF, CRM, SANM, SLB, SIG, TROW, WSM, HI, LOPE, AVGO, HII, NOW, QURE, LPG, CFG, ASIX, KTB, DOX, AXL, BHP, CAJ, SCHW, TPR, DHR, ECL, ERIC, EXEL, GIII, GS, HD, LEN, MAN, OII, OXM, PDCE, RIO, SNBR, SNA, EQNR, SU, TOL, TSN, WGO, INT, XRX, TDG, OC, SBH, AROC, MSCI, TAK, VNET, SXC, HLT, TMST, VSTO, CC, FOXA, CCO, DDOG, CD, ABNB, VSCO, PTBD, PTIN, PTLC, PTMC, PTNQ, ADBE, APD, AVD, AON, APOG, AVY, CADE, CADE, BKE, CACI, CF, CRH, CPT, KMX, CE, CTXS, CPSI, CPRT, DXCM, DPZ, DD, EMN, LLY, EFX, ETD, EXTR, FMC, FORR, GME, IT, GPI, HRB, HOG, HCSG, IMO, IFF, ISRG, KSS, LVS, MLM, MAS, MEI, MS, MOV, NTUS, ODFL, PPG, PKG, PKX, LIN, MODV, QDEL, RRX, ROK, ROP, POOL, SAIA, STX, SEE, STLD, NLOK, SYNA, TYL, USNA, VFC, VOD, VMC, WHR, XLNX, CMG, VNDA, RDS.B, QRTEA, TMUS, DAL, TDC, NX, VRSK, CHTR, VRA, GM, HCA, ALSN, TNDM, AAL, KEYS, COLL, LITE, AA, AM, IR, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, VTOL, AOS, AES, AGCO, ALE, AYI, AKAM, AFG, AMKR, AIRC, WTRG, ARWR, ASH, AZPN, ASB, AVT, BOH, OZK, BDC, BBY, OPCH, BKH, BLKB, BWA, BCO, AZTA, BLDR, CBRL, VIAC, CHRW, CBT, CTRA, ELY, CP, CASY, CATY, CATO, CNP, FIS, CVX, CHH, CLH, CLF, CGNX, COHR, CBSH, CMC, NNN, SID, VALE, CNO, INGR, GLW, OFC, CFR, CW, LIVN, DHI, DRI, DAR, DECK, DGII, DLTR, DY, EXP, EWBC, ETN, EIX, EW, EMR, ENS, EPR, EQT, FNB, FFIV, FCN, FDX, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FE, FISV, FLO, FLS, FLR, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GBCI, GT, GGG, GEF, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, LHX, HE, HR, EHC, HELE, MLKN, HXL, HIW, HFC, HEP, HUBB, ICUI, INFO, ITT, IDA, ILMN, CEQP, IIIN, IART, IBOC, JBHT, ZD, JBL, JKHY, J, JW.A, JCI, JNPR, KBH, KMT, KRC, LHCG, SR, LANC, LSTR, LEG, MDU, MSM, MAC, TELL, MGA, MANH, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MTD, MIDD, MSA, MTX, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NEOG, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NI, NOK, NDSN, NWE, NVMI, NVS, NUS, OGE, ORI, OHI, ASGN, PCAR, PNM, PZZA, PH, PDCO, PRGO, PPC, PNFP, AVNT, PCH, PB, STL, PUK, QGEN, PWR, DGX, RLI, RYN, RS, RNR, RGEN, RHI, ROL, R, SEIC, SKM, SAFM, SNY, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SCI, SLGN, SKX, LUV, SWX, STAA, SWK, SCL, SRCL, SF, TTWO, AXON, TDY, TPX, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, THO, TSCO, ACIW, WEN, TRN, UGI, UMBF, UAA, UL, UBSI, KMPR, URBN, VMI, VSAT, GWW, WAB, GHC, WSO, WBS, WERN, WTFC, WWD, WWE, WOR, WEX, CROX, ET, HOMB, CVLT, WU, LDOS, DEI, KBR, FSLR, IBKR, TEL, MASI, ULTA, APPS, V, IRDM, DAN, CFX, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, CIT, PRI, FAF, HPP, ENV, SBRA, BAH, FLT, NLSN, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, VAC, YELP, FIVE, GMED, PNR, SRC, QLYS, MPLX, RH, TPH, SBSW, TMHC, COTY, NWSA, DOC, SFM, FOXF, PAGP, BRX, ESNT, ALLE, OGS, PCTY, HQY, CDK, STOR, UE, KRNT, NSA, BKI, WING, UNVR, ENR, BLD, RUN, PEN, PFGC, HPE, SQ, MIME, UA, FTV, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, HESM, ALTM, JHG, JBGS, SE, SAIL, SPOT, NVT, CHX, BJ, YETI, NFE, RTLR, FVRR, GO, DT, INMD, NVST, CRNC, BNTX, VIR, PGNY, CARR, FROG, PLTR, CNXC, ZIM, DTM, GXO, EWY, PSFM,
- Reduced Positions: T, AZO, F, CONE, CMI, NEM, CAH, M, COST, GPC, PG, KO, BBWI, AAP, DLR, GIS, LMT, WMT, PSMJ, BRK.B, CSCO, EQIX, HAS, HSY, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, NWL, PEP, ACM, LEA, BAC, BAX, BF.B, CERN, CHD, CL, CAG, HRL, K, MKC, JWN, PII, VZ, BDX, BC, COO, MNST, SJM, JNJ, MMC, MTZ, MDT, PFE, RHHBY, SNX, UNH, WM, VNT, MMM, A, ARE, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AJG, ED, D, DUK, EXC, GNTX, ITW, MSFT, MAA, NDAQ, NOC, PSA, RSG, SO, STE, UTHR, WFC, WEC, AWK, ZTS, SAIC, ABT, ACN, AME, APH, ATO, ADP, BCE, CMS, CRI, CR, DTE, DOV, ETR, EXPD, FDS, GRMN, GD, IEX, ICE, MCO, ES, PPL, PAYX, PEG, O, SRE, VRSN, XEL, BR, DG, GOOG, PSMR, AXP, BLL, CPB, COF, CI, CRUS, CLX, STZ, FL, FOSL, GOOGL, INCY, KEX, KR, LAMR, TAP, SHW, TMO, USB, UPS, VRTX, WBA, LW, OTIS, PSCJ, CB, ABMD, AMGN, AVB, TFC, GOLD, BIO, BIIB, BSX, BTI, CBRE, CRL, CHKP, C, XRAY, DVA, EOG, EQR, ORAN, FMS, WELL, HSIC, HUM, IDXX, MRK, MSI, VTRS, ODP, PNC, PXD, SBNY, SONY, SYK, SYY, TGT, TFX, TEF, UNP, UHS, WAT, ANTM, WMB, YUM, ZBH, ZUMZ, EBAY, PM, IQV, CTLT, SEDG, KHC, FOX, BUL, CALF, COWZ, GCOW, ICOW, PSCW, ABB, ASML, NSP, AFL, AEM, Y, AMED, AEO, AIG, ATR, ARCB, ARW, AIZ, AZN, BP, BBVA, BMO, BK, BNS, BCS, BAYRY, SAM, BXP, BRO, GIB, CSX, CCMP, CM, CNI, CAT, CAR, CNC, CHE, LNG, CME, CIEN, CINF, CCEP, CMA, CIG, ELP, CMP, CNX, DEO, DCI, EA, ENB, ESS, EL, RE, FICO, FAST, FRT, FITB, FHN, GEL, GSK, HSBC, HALO, HIG, HVT, PEAK, HMC, HON, HBAN, IIVI, ING, TT, JACK, JBLU, KEY, KNX, LZB, LII, JEF, LECO, LYG, MTB, MTG, MKSI, MMP, MFC, MRVL, MAT, MET, NICE, NGG, NOV, NSRGY, NSC, NTRS, NVO, NUVA, ORLY, ON, PBCT, PKI, PGR, PRU, RPM, RJF, RELX, REG, RMD, RCI, RY, RGLD, RYAAY, SAP, SLG, SXT, SIEGY, SLAB, SSD, SNN, SON, TRV, SLF, TJX, TARO, VIV, TS, TEVA, TXRH, TRI, TKR, GL, TD, TTE, TRP, UMPQ, UDR, RTX, UNM, VLY, VTR, VSH, VNO, WRB, WAFD, WCN, WST, EVRG, WTW, L, FTS, PRG, TNL, EVR, EBS, JAZZ, FNV, EADSY, GLPG, SFTBY, BUD, LVMUY, PEB, RCM, CBOE, SIX, GMAB, FRC, VC, KMI, AAGIY, CPRI, POST, WDAY, NWS, MUSA, CNHI, SABR, NAVI, PBFX, JD, ANET, CYBR, SYNH, QSR, SHOP, TDOC, OLLI, NGVT, NTNX, COUP, PK, OKTA, ARGX, BKR, BHF, CDAY, DOCU, WH, ETRN, PINS, ZM, FSLY, GRUB, ZI, SNOW,
- Sold Out: COR, MDP, MDP, AMCX, AAWW, HZO, CENT, BBBY, WWW, CCS, SKT, MHO, RYAM, PLXS, ATGE, GES, HNI, SCSC, IRBT, CLW, DXPE, SUPN, SMP, NTGR, LL, TBI, CTS, BHE, PETS, KELYA, KSU, HRC, HAYN, DAKT, TG, UEIC, APEI, NKTR, SNAP, TCOM, ALLY, ARMK, JXN, COMM, W, BOX, GDDY, Z, USFD, CLDR, EQH, AMX, VEEV, NRZ, ZG, KAR, TREE, SPR, VG, TR, TDS, RDN, GGB, OVV, KOF, CX, AU,
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,298,369 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 914,447 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 289,939 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,171,708 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 547,764 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,080,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 145,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 243,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 382,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 259,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 885,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2300.48%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 327,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 329.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.071600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 339,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 691.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 540,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 148.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 660,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 384.99%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $620.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 233.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 748,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $33.5 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $41.44.Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66.
