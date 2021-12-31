First National Trust Co Buys Caterpillar Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: BSX, BR, DES, MVBF, CDK, CIBR, FTV, SOFI, SOFI, CVS, ANSS, JEPI, BOTZ, ICF, CTVA, DFIN, IJT, A, LULU, YUM, PGR, NFG, CNI, BTI, AMP, AEE, YSG, ENG,

CAT, VIAC, AMZN, FISV, SPY, TSLA, ADP, DHR, TEL, GOOGL, AVGO, PLD, PPG, CVX, FB, AMGN, MSFT, UNH, JPM, SYY, MDYV, AAPL, CSCO, MCK, APTV, NOC, IEFA, SLYV, SUB, GS, MCD, LIN, TROW, TER, TMO, PANW, MDYG, CB, APH, BMY, STZ, FDX, EFG, SLYG, VSS, BAX, BRK.B, DLR, EA, IBM, JNJ, PNC, PFE, RTX, WAB, WM, BX, DFS, GOOG, SPYV, ABT, BAC, BMRN, XOM, HON, PEP, BKNG, TDY, UPS, CBFV, LYB, IEMG, IWV, VWO, MO, AXP, AMT, NLY, COST, GE, INTC, LMT, MTB, SPGI, MDT, PRU, QCOM, SLB, TJX, TXN, WMT, STAG, PLTR, SCHO, SCHR, SCZ, SHY, SJNK, VCSH, VTV, VYM, XLC, APD, ADI, TFC, BA, C, CL, CMCSA, COO, DEO, DD, DUK, ECL, EMR, EXC, F, PEAK, ITW, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, SJM, KMB, KR, LOW, MS, NFLX, NKE, NUE, SO, SBUX, VFC, ANTM, WDAY, KHC, DOW, AGG, IAU, IWO, IWR, IWS, VO, VOE, XLB, Reduced Positions: ORCL, HD, VZ, MMM, V, CRM, PYPL, IJH, NVDA, EFA, ETN, IWM, IVV, IYW, T, GIS, U, DIS, JPST, LLY, XLY, XLV, XLF, AEP, EEM, QQQ, KD, XLP, TGT, SHW, VOO, O, AES, HSY, WIRE, BDX, BBY, MNST, CAH, HAS, CME, AMAT, AFL, MKC, AMD, ATVI, ACN, IEI, GSG, GVI, IVW, IWB, COF, IWP, COP, BK, RJI, RYT, SDY, USMV, VEA, VGT, VTI, XLI, XLRE, XLU, WFC, NDAQ, NSC, OKE, MATW, PPL, PH, PBCT, HBAN, HPQ, STX, UNP, WBA, FHI, CHD, RDS.B, MA, WU, PM, DG, PSX, DE, TRTN, CARR, OTIS, GLW, CLX,

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Fiserv Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, 3M Co, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, First National Trust Co owns 382 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,446 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,931 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 443,525 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 138,482 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,597 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 183,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in MVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 188.42%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 68,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 4674.22%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 278,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1561.94%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.59%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 280.41%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.97 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.41.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.