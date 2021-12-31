Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. Buys Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Invitae Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, FB, UPST, NNOX, FSLY, RIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Lilium NV, sells Invitae Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.367800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in Lilium NV by 317.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 217,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 154,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in CuriosityStream Inc by 534.78%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.