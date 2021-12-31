Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. Buys Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Invitae Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, FB, UPST, NNOX, FSLY, RIG,
- Added Positions: PYPL, SOFI, SOFI, LILM, QS, AEO, CURI, CURI, AMZN, NVDA, JBLU, AMRN, TWTR, SHAK, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MU, ARKK, AMD, UAA, ACAD, FOLD, TTWO, AAPL, SPCE,
- Sold Out: NVTA, DIS, MRNA, BNTX,
For the details of Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/longitude+%28cayman%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Longitude (Cayman) Ltd.
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 1,327,500 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio.
- SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) - 1,167,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 320,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio.
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $241.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.367800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 119.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lilium NV (LILM)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in Lilium NV by 317.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 217,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 154,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. added to a holding in CuriosityStream Inc by 534.78%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Longitude (Cayman) Ltd. sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.
