Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Tesla Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, McCormick Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: AMD, TSLA, DD, PYPL, ZS, DGX, EIX, BAX, FCX, SPGI, IWM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, WMT, AMZN, CRM, TXN, IIVI, UNP, ABNB, DIS, HON, IDXX, AVGO, V, AMGN, SO, NVDA, LRCX, SHW, MCR, MRK, PSX, GOOG, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: T, INTC, VZ, TMUS, CSCO, NEE, CLX, CL, D, FCF, BTZ, PPT,
- Sold Out: MKC, MDT, VTA, JQC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,831 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,445 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,835 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,963 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 19,229 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $248.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.612400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $139.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49.
